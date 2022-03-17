The day was off to a bad start: US Vice President Kamala Harris’ husband Douglas Emhoff had tested positive for Covid-19.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin was due to meet US President Joe Biden the following day at the White House as part of St Patrick's Day celebrations and the breakfast event Ms Harris was supposed to host the following day had to be cancelled.

Not to worry. The breakfast was pulled and, privately, members of the Irish delegation seemed happy that they could squeeze several extra hours of sleep into their schedule.

Mr Martin carried on as normal on the second day of his four-day trip to Washington DC; he held a press conference in the Sofitel Washington DC Lafayette Hotel, after which he gave a key address at the US Chamber of Commerce.

He also presented Stripe duo John and Patrick Collison with prestigious medals as part of a Science Foundation of Ireland (SFI) event.

The sun blazed down in a scorching and unusual 20 degree heat in the middle of March.

It was going well for the Taoiseach. He had helped to weather the country through the worst of the pandemic and through restrictions. He had missed out on hundreds of events and travel opportunities, not just around Ireland but abroad, as well as working on his own legacy.

The St Patrick’s trip to the White House was just one example. It was an opportunity for a taoiseach to sell the Irish brand, to meet the American president and vice president and to further foster US-Irish relationships.

As part of strict White House protocols, everybody in the Irish delegation, including the Irish travelling press, had to be Covid tested by the White House medical team.

Dozens of officials, politicians and journalists queued up in the corridors of the DuPont Circle Hotel to be swabbed.

In recent days, the Taoiseach had travelled to Versailles and London before his US trip and party sources had expressed concerns over Covid-19 and rising cases, as he was meeting many people each day.

After that first bout of testing, a member of his delegation who had travelled to the US tested positive. The Taoiseach was then re-tested “out of an abundance of caution”.

Awaiting the result, the Taoiseach and his staff, as well as his wife Mary and son Micheál Aodh, were brought to the The National Building Museum in Washington, where the prestigious $1,000 per-plate Ireland Funds gala was to take place.

Mr Martin was due to receive the Ireland Funds 2022 International Leadership award. He was seated next to US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and photographs showed the two talking without masks on.

However, the news of the positive result landed quick and Mr Martin was ushered away. Shortly, Speaker Pelosi was on the stage, giving a speech which was supposed to be a precursor to the Taoiseach receiving the award.

“I would invite the Taoiseach to the stage but I have been informed that the Taoiseach is on call as one of the leaders in the world,” she said.

It was up to Ireland’s Ambassador in the US Dan Mulhall to break the news.

“You may wonder why I’m here, well I’ll explain,” the Ambassador said.

“This evening, before we left to come here, all members of the delegation were tested for Covid-19 and the test on the Taoiseach was negative.

“But because a member of the wider delegation tested positive and while that test was being checked and re-checked, out of an abundance of caution, the Taoiseach was tested just as he left to come here and sadly, that test turned out to be positive.

“So, the Taoisach has asked me to explain this and to deliver the speech on his behalf.

“The Taoiseach is in good form, it’s a sad thing that I have to do but I have to do this,” he said.

Unfortunately for Mr Martin, this meant that the chances of him getting to the White House shattered.

It is more than likely that instead of cancelling all scheduled events, they will now be held remotely instead.

President Biden had opened up the gala with a speech and it was widely expected that the two men would meet informally at the gala, before the White House visit. It is not certain if the two men did meet and the White House has confirmed that he is not a close contact.