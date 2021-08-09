How Ireland’s Olympic medal haul compares to nations of a similar size

AS THE dust begins to settle on the Tokyo Olympics, those at the top are reflecting on how Ireland’s performance compared to countries of a similar size.

New Zealand, with a population of just under five million, achieved its greatest ever Olympic medal haul. Kiwi athletes brought home an impressive 20 medals, including seven gold, six silver and seven bronze. Denmark, home to just over 5.8 million people, departed the Japanese capital with 11 – the country’s best return since the 1996 Olympics.

Tokyo was among Ireland’s most successful outings but John Treacy, chief executive of Sport Ireland, said in ways it was also an “unlucky Olympics”.

A target of between eight and 10 medals has been set for Paris 2024 and Los Angeles 2028 – which is still a long way off the dizzying heights achieved by New Zealand this time around.

It’s natural to contrast and compare countries which have roughly the same populations, but Ireland’s lower medal haul isn’t down to a lack of talent – it is relative to the investment that's been put in. Mr Treacy, a silver medal marathon winner at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, said a lot of it boils down to funding.

“Our level of funding is around €14 million each year. Denmark is around the €20 million mark, but it has been constant over the last number of years. New Zealand is about three or four times as much as that, they’re up around €60 million.

“They’ve been at this level of funding for a long period of time. Progress is being made and we’re happy with the progress that has been made. It’s really important that we’re raising the bar. I’m very confident we’re on the right path.”

Sport Ireland has set ambitious targets for the next two summer Olympics, anticipating that Ireland will win medals across four sports and double its medal haul. However, these plans are based on increased funding being provided.

In the last seven years, there has been a marginal increase in the funding allocated to Ireland’s Olympic preparations. In 2013, as part of the Rio Olympics cycle, just over €10.2 million was provided, compared to €14.4 million for the Tokyo cycle in 2020.

The majority of the money goes towards high-performance programmes, which support a range of activities including training camps and competitions at junior and senior level.

Athletics Ireland received the biggest amount of investment ahead of the recent Olympics, with €835,000 provided in 2017, €790,000 in 2018 and €840,000 in 2019, 2020 and 2021. The Irish Athletic Boxing Association received around €3.7m across those five years. Rowing Ireland got €2.9m, while the Irish Sailing Association received €3.8 million.

By way of comparison, rowing – New Zealand’s most-funded sport – received an annual core investment of $5.1 million from the Government funding agency High Performance Sport NZ (HPSNZ). New Zealand won five medals in the sport, including three gold and two silver.

The Kiwis also had a team of 211 athletes, Denmark sent over 111 and Ireland had its largest ever team, with 116 competing on the world’s biggest stage.

As well as differences in investment across the three countries, there is also a difference in the culture, something which Sport Ireland says is about to change.

“Globally, the lesson from high-performance sport is that culture matters,” the organisation said as it launched its high performance strategy for 2021-2032.

“The welfare of athletes and of everyone involved in high-performance sport will be central to the strategy and no shortcuts will be taken in order to achieve ambitious goals.”

Ireland set a target of 15 top-10 finishes in this Olympics, and instead achieved 19.

Kellie Harrington made history by becoming the third Irish athlete to be crowned an Olympic boxing champion after beating favourite Beatriz Ferreira in the lightweight final.

Fintan McCarthy and Paul O'Donovan also brought home gold in the men's lightweight double sculls final. Boxer Aidan Walsh won bronze, as did the rowing quartet of Aifric Keogh, Eimear Lambe, Fiona Murtagh and Emily Hegarty.

Ms Harrington's victory, on the final day of the Tokyo Games, saw Ireland climb into the top 40 nations on the Olympic medal table, the highest finish since Atlanta in 1996.

Mr Treacy said “a lot of athletes performed exceptionally well”, while others were unlucky to miss out.

Rory McIlroy was one rotation away from getting a bronze medal in golf, while Kurt Walker was close to winning his medal fight against the United States’ Duke Ragan in their quarter-final bout.

So how does Ireland plan to become more competitive going forward?

“We want to invest in coaching, relationships with third-level institutes and increase investment in terms of high performance,” Mr Treacy said.

The high-performance strategy plan put forward by Sport Ireland involved consultations with athletes and coaches from both New Zealand and Denmark.

Mr Treacy said the international evidence suggests that hefty financial support does reap rewards.

​​He referenced the "substantial work" undertaken to develop the Sport Ireland National Sports Campus, which provides world-class training facilities to support the country's top athletes.

The Government has also pledged to significantly increase its investment in sport from € 118 million in 2018 to more than €220 million by 2027.

While New Zealand provided huge financial backing to certain sports, some of those who received more modest support also won medals.

Kiwi boxer David Nyika won bronze, despite boxing getting just $40,000 a year in core investment.

Money doesn’t mean medals - but it certainly helps.