How ‘Ireland’s most toxic site’ on Haulbowline has been transformed into a stunning parkland

Taoiseach Micheál Martin joined Cork politicians and county council officials to launch the new People's Park Haulbowline. Photo: Brian Lougheed

TAOISEACH Micheál Martin hailed the €60m-plus clean-up of an industrial site once described as the most toxic in Ireland with the creation of a stunning amenity park as a milestone achievement.

Mr Martin, who was joined by Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney and Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath, officially opened the People's Park at Haulbowline Island in Cork harbour which was developed on the site of the old Irish Steel/Irish Ispat operation.

Because of the Covid-19 pandemic and the impact of successive lockdowns, the Haulbowline Island amenity park was opened early for public use last January.

The official opening is now aimed at helping to ensure that Haulbowline Island - like Spike Island - becomes another major tourist attraction in a "reinvented" Cork harbour.

Mr Martin said it was "an extraordinary achievement" for the old industrial dump to be transformed into a stunningly designed public park boasting panoramic views over Cork harbour.

Mr Coveney said it was "a milestone achievement" to see such a site transformed into an impressive amenity park and tourist attraction.

The land around the former steel works East Tip waste site was at one time described as the most toxic land in Ireland.

Over four decades, an estimated 500,000 cubic metres of steel waste, much of it toxic, was dumped on the island.

When the old steel plant closed, the site was left with an almost lunar landscape.

Haulbowline became the focus of a €60m clean-up after it emerged waste dumped on the island included heavy metals and carcinogens such as Chromium 6.

Steel making ceased at the Haulbowline plant after almost 70 years in 2001 – and almost 400 workers lost their jobs.

The old steel mill has since been dismantled.

US environmental campaigner, Erin Brokovitch, previously warned local health concerns needed to be properly addressed and a full clean-up project prioritised.

Now, with toxic material removed and clean top soil brought in, the area has been transformed into playing pitches, walkways, cycle paths and, in the long term, a water sports centre will be established.

The area has been beautifully landscaped with almost 250 tree saplings planted.

A total of 250,000 tonnes of material was shipped onto the island from topsoil to rock for special tidal armouries.

A full Naval Service guard of honour was provided for the ceremony which was also attended by the Chief of Staff Vice Admiral Mark Mellet.

Mayor of Cork County Councillor Gillian Coughlan said it was an extraordinary project.

The park includes 4km of harbour side walkways, a 1km jogging circuit and numerous seating areas to stop and take in the views of Cork Harbour.

The park has also been extensively landscaped with over 200 trees, wildflower areas and is rich with biodiversity and wildlife.

She noted the value of safe areas for outdoor recreation which are especially welcome at these times.

"Haulbowline Island Amenity Park will be a fantastic asset, particularly to the people of Ringaskiddy and the immediate surrounding area."

Cork Co Council Chief Executive Tim Lucey said it was proof of what could be achieved by Irish development.

“The most innovative and customised solutions have been applied throughout with spectacular end result - excellent amenities and the establishment of woodlands and wildflower areas,” he said.

Ringaskiddy and District Residents Association said the new park will be a valuable local amenity and tourist asset.

“Any environmentally-friendly recreational amenities are most welcome and long overdue for our community”.