How I’m preparing for Leaving Cert 2022: ‘Past exam papers and YouTube are my best friends’

Áine Farrell (18) is a sixth-year student in Coláiste Íosagáin in Booterstown, Co Dublin. She is from Bray, Co Wicklow.

She plans to study medicine at University College Dublin and is awaiting the results of her Health Professions Admission Test (HPAT) in June.

Here, Áine says her main study approach is to focus on past exam papers and create study plans for each subject. She is doing all three science subjects for her Leaving Cert and even found an informative YouTube channel to help with biology.

“Planning is the biggest thing that I find helps the most because then I can organise what I need to know and what I don’t need to know, and I don’t find myself all scrambled up because there is a lot to learn.

“I make sure I write down exactly what topic I want to study on a certain day, and it gives me a goal to work towards. The sense of satisfaction is great once you can tick that topic off your list of things to do.

“Most of the subjects have theory and then chemistry and physics obviously have the maths to it as well, but I usually just use exam papers they’re like my best friend.

"I find, especially with science subjects because you’re not writing essays, the definitions are all the same every year you just need to keep going over exam questions and putting yourself to the test.

“An understanding of each thing goes a long way and trying to get the basics.

“I get a piece of paper out and then I just write everything I know first because sometimes it surprises me how much I actually know and then it gives you that little bit of confidence like, ‘oh I actually know a lot of this’.

“I build on what I’ve written out and anything I didn’t remember or wasn’t sure of, I just write it in a different colour pen, and I can add it onto the paper then and use that for revision later.

“I have an A4 page for every chapter in biology and I basically write out all the main bullet points and I fill it in using the exam papers, any question that came up that I didn’t really know, I make sure I write it in onto the sheet.”

Áine finds a YouTube channel, created by an Irish biology teacher, very beneficial for revision.

“It’s called Biology Bugbears and what I love about it is it’s actually geared towards the Irish Leaving Cert, so you don’t have any excess information that you don’t need.

"It’s an Irish biology teacher and she goes through each topic on the course, and she basically narrows it down into seven and eight-minute videos and I think they’re really handy.

“I find them so useful and even on the morning of the exam it’ll be so handy to just listen over one of her videos.”

