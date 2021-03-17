How Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien signed off on plan to ensure councillors would not lose expenses for remote meetings

HOUSING Minister Darragh O’Brien signed off on a plan to ensure councillors would not lose expenses for non-attendance at meetings during the pandemic.

The minister was told that councillors were obliged to attend 80pc of meetings during a year to receive full payment of their expenses allowance.

However, Covid-19 restrictions played havoc with actual physical attendance – where some members were cocooning, because of age or medical conditions, while other councillors were self-isolating at certain times.

In a briefing prepared for Mr O’Brien, the minister was warned there were significant legal concerns last summer about council votes taking place “using online platforms” and the possibility of legal challenge.

Officials said that their legal advice – and the advice given to several local councils – was that council meetings must take place in a “physical location”.

As a result, some councils were running what were called “minimum quorum” meetings where a small number would show up in-person by agreement with other councillors.

However, the minister subsequently signed an order giving remote meetings the same status in law as that take place in a physical space.

The possibility of virtual attendance had an impact on payment of expenses though, with a so-called “80px rule” in place for ful playment of their annual expenses allowance, worth an average of €6,100 per year.

The payment is intended to cover the costs of travel, subsistence, and miscellaneous expenses involved in attending local authority meetings.

Because the payment is designed only to offset costs incurred through attending meetings, the Revenue Commissioners had ruled it could be made without deduction of tax.

However, that meant strict rules around 80pc attendance were required and representations for that to be relaxed had not been agreed to.

The internal briefing said: “No exceptions to the 80pc rule have ever been allowed. This is because it is designated as an expense allowance, not an income.

“Payment of the annual expenses allowance in circumstances where members can be continuously absent for extended periods of time could prompt a re-examination of its terms by the Revenue Commissioners.”

Changes had also been opposed by the representative group for council management – the County and City Management Association (CCMA) – who feared it would impact attendance.

The Department said however, the minister should issue revised directions during the pandemic – allowing non-attendance related to Covid-19 to be disregarded.

Officials said it was their view that councillors should not be “financially penalised” for circumstances beyond their control, and particularly when acting “in line with the public health advice for the common good”.

The briefing said: “It is recommended that minimum quorum or reduced attendance meetings should only be regarded as ‘relevant meetings’ [for expenses] for those members who it has been agreed should physically attend and there should be no financial penalty applied to other members.”

It said cocooning members should not be penalised, and that members who were self-isolating should not be in a position where they felt “compelled” to attend in person.

A spokesman for Minister O’Brien said the priority had been ensuring that local authorities could continue to exercise all their functions while minimising the public health risk.

He said it was a matter for councils to decide on whether to hold fully remote meetings or to continue with in-person meetings in large venues in a “hybrid physical/remote format”.

“This has prompted some discussion with certain local authorities regarding the payment of expenses where councils are meeting remotely,” he said.

“This is however, separate to [this] discussion that had taken place earlier in the summer in relation to attendance at physical meetings.”

