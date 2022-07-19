The annual phenomenon known as Flying Ant Day has arrived this summer.

The pest control provider said Flying Ant Day is a period in late July and early August when the insects begin to emerge from their nests to mate, rather than a single day.

As an indication of the increased level of activity from the insects during this period, Rentokil recorded a 30pc increase in call outs for ants in July 2021 when compared to May of the same year.

During the July and August period the public may notice an increase in activity from winged ants around their homes and businesses.

Dublin has experienced the highest level of callouts for ants so far this year, accounting for 40pc of all ant callouts in 2022.

Galway is the next county most affected, accounting for 18pc of callouts followed by Cork at 8pc and Kildare at 6pc.

This phenomenon occurs during a period in the summer months when flying ants leave the nest to reproduce and start a new colony.

Swarms of flying ants from multiple colonies conjoin to breed mid-air. This is believed to be due to the temperature, humidity and wind conditions being just right for them.

The advanced technical field consultant for Rentokil said while it is labelled as ‘Flying Ant Day’, it is in reality an “extended period of time where we see increased activity from the insects”.

Richard Faulkner said: “Ants can enter a premise in search of food and while ant infestations don’t present a danger to inhabitants, they can be a nuisance, and a small problem can quickly become a large one.”

He added: “If they find a food source, ants can lay down a pheromone trail which attracts other ants to the area.”

There are a number of steps that people can take to discourage the presence of ants on in their home such as clearing up any food or liquid spillages immediately, sweeping up any food crumbs from under your kitchen appliances and units and storing your food in airtight containers wherever possible.

Rentokil also advises that if you have a pet, clear away any food that isn’t eaten straight away.

In the garden, keep your compost enclosed and make sure all rubbish bins have tightly sealed lids. Seal cracks and crevices around doors and window frames.

Keeping windows and doors shut is one of the most effective methods of preventing flying insects from entering your home or business.

Installing a fly screen will also prevent flying ants from entering your home whilst leaving windows and doors open.

