Home DNA test kits are typically used to create family trees, trace ancestors and find long-lost relatives and unknown parents or siblings.

Consumers commonly buy the genealogical tests for their novelty value. They might even be birthday gifts.

The process of doing a DNA test seems remarkably simple. A company such as Ancestry or 23andMe will send you a test tube to spit into and send back for analysis for less than €100.

People might do the test for the fun of it, and they may get back a chart showing how Irish they are, or even if they are part ‘Neanderthal’. More seriously, they may have surprises when they discover unknown relatives.

But most buyers of these kits are probably unaware that these commercial DNA tests and their vast databases — a mine of personal information about millions of families — are also being used to investigate crime.

The main genealogy sites generally do not give access to law enforcement agencies to investigate crimes without a judge’s warrant. But some police forces have uploaded test results from these sites to the third-party website GEDmatch, and the information can be used to identify relatives of a perpetrator.

Expand Close CeCe Moore is a genetic genealogist whose expertise helped trace the killer of a young Canadian couple / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp CeCe Moore is a genetic genealogist whose expertise helped trace the killer of a young Canadian couple

In America, genetic genealogists have been used to investigate crimes and have helped to solve murders. CeCe Moore is perhaps the best known of these investigators, and has a Facebook group, DNA Detectives, with more than 160,000 members.

Although she has no police training, she uses her expertise to track down criminals. She tells Review that she has been involved with 160 successful identifications working with law enforcement agencies.

Moore had her first major breakthrough three years ago in the case of the 1987 murders of a Canadian couple on a trip to Seattle. The killer left his DNA one of the victims’ clothes and this was used in her investigation more than 20 years later.

It did not take long for her to trace a suspect: William Earl Talbott II.

The crime-scene DNA profile was uploaded to a genealogical site on a Friday and she received a list of matches the next morning. It was ranked by those who shared the most DNA with the suspected killer.

Moore saw he had two first or second cousins from different branches of the family tree in the database. Then she drew up family trees from both of them, ultimately leading investigators to Earl Talbott. He ended up receiving two sentences of life imprisonment for the murders of 18-year-old Tanya Van Cuylenborg and 20-year-old Jay Cook from Vancouver Island.

Moore says she would be open to investigating cases in Ireland.

“We have been approached by law enforcement agencies all over the world. If they ask us to do the work, we will do it provided that there are no regulations that keep us from doing it,” she says.

Expand Close Joanne Hayes, who was wrongly identified as the mother of Baby John in the Kerry Babies scandal. The State later apologised to her / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Joanne Hayes, who was wrongly identified as the mother of Baby John in the Kerry Babies scandal. The State later apologised to her

One unresolved high-profile case where DNA is already being used is the killing of the Kerry baby found on a beach near Cahersiveen in April 1984.

The unidentified infant, known as Baby John, was stabbed 28 times, and was at the centre of the notorious Kerry Babies scandal, when 25-year-old Joanne Hayes was wrongly identified by police as the mother.

The State apologised to her after the botched investigation and the killer has never been traced.

Gardaí have a DNA sample from Baby John, and have taken a number of samples from members of the public in Kerry as part of a recent reinvestigation. Checks have been made to see if there is any match on the database available to gardaí and the UK’s police database.

But there are limitations to the databases available to police investigators, because they may only show individuals who have come to the attention of the law before.

Moore said this week she would be interested in investigating the Kerry Babies case if given the opportunity. She says there would be a possibility of finding a relative of the baby through genetic genealogy.

Public ancestry databases of DNA, used by amateur genealogists, have been commonly used by Moore and others to trace abandoned babies.

The number of DNA test results in Ireland available to investigators may be limited now, she says, but it is likely to expand.

Family Tree DNA, one of the sites available in Ireland, makes its information available to US police in certain circumstances, so long as users opt in to allow it. On GEDmatch, the other site used by investigators, users also have to opt in to allow law enforcement use.

Referring to the use of genealogical techniques in the case of the Kerry baby, Moore says: “It would be worth a try even now. You just never know until you get the DNA into the database.

“We might get a close hit, like a first cousin. It would be worthwhile. I think this kind of investigation could work in Ireland, because there is not a very large population.

“All we need to find are second or third cousins in the database and trace them back. I would love to help on a case like that.”

Using the technique advocated by Moore and a growing number of detectives in the US would be a radical departure for gardaí.

Retired detective Alan Bailey, a former head of the Garda cold case unit, says the genealogy sites would not be used here by detectives at the moment.

But even if genealogical databases are not used to investigate crimes here, people’s test results could have an impact elsewhere.

Michelle Leonard, a genetic genealogist who commonly carries out investigations for adopted people searching for biological parents, says: “You could be living in Ireland and upload your DNA to GEDmatch, and if you opt in to law enforcement matching, you are in that database.”

The crimes being investigated may nearly all be in the US, but Leonard says: “If your third cousin once removed who lives in Minnesota committed a crime, investigators may come across your DNA, because you match that person. You could be the match of a suspect.”

Golden State Killer

DNA has replaced the fingerprint as the clearest identifier of an individual over the past 20 years. It can also be used to identify members of their family, and that is used as a useful signpost to a criminal.

Where once detectives had to rely on matches between evidence at a crime scene and the DNA of an individual, possibly collected on a database accessible to police, now in the US they can go to vast consumer databases of DNA used in DIY genealogy searches to find a match.

Less than a year ago, the notorious murderer known as the Golden State Killer was sentenced to life imprisonment in the US.

Detectives in California investigating unsolved murders and rapes from the 1970s and 80s had failed for decades to find the perpetrator. They finally uncovered his identity using DNA from crime scenes to create a genetic profile which they uploaded to GEDmatch.

The advantage of this technique is that the culprit himself or herself does not have to have to be in the database to get a result.

In the case of the Golden State Killer, a genetic match enabled detectives to create a family tree.

This led them by a process of elimination to former policeman Joseph DeAngelo, who confessed to 13 murders and dozens of rapes.

They had originally obtained his DNA from a discarded tissue but he had not shown up in the FBI DNA database.

Paul Holes, one of the investigators, decided to try a do-it-yourself genealogy search in the hope that it might provide a breakthrough.

The increasing popularity of genealogy databases with people wishing to trace their ancestry has inevitably raised privacy concerns and questions about how DNA might be used in future.

Should innocent family members become embroiled in criminal cases as evidence in a chain leading to a killer or a rapist?

Gardaí are not believed to use information from the commercial DNA tests to gather information on suspects.

Detectives use a DNA database run by Forensic Science Ireland, which had gathered close to 30,000 profiles by the end of 2019. Samples are taken from prisoners and those arrested for serious offences.

Asked whether investigators here use testing sites such as GEDmatch, a Garda spokesman told Review that the force “engages officially only with other international police forces in respect of DNA inquiries”.

In the US, a combination of DNA tracing and drawing up family trees to track down a suspect uses the skills of genetic genealogy.

Sharing data

As well as the modern scientific DNA testing techniques, experts use more traditional genealogical and historical records to find someone’s identity.

In Ireland and Britain, genetic genealogists have been commonly used by tens of thousands of adopted people to trace their birth parents and other relatives.

“It became apparent to me for many years that the techniques I used for many years for adoption research were also highly applicable for law enforcement,” CeCe Moore says.

But Dr Róisín Costello, assistant professor in the School of Law at Dublin City University, urges caution when sharing DNA for a genetic profile.

“The Golden State Killer case highlights the most fundamental issue with the collection and analysis of DNA,” she says.

“The killer didn’t get a DNA test, but one of his relatives did. When you share your DNA, you are not only sharing your own genetic information and reducing your own privacy. You are also sharing data about your family, who have not necessarily consented to the reduction of their privacy that will entail.”

Under criminal justice legislation, the State’s own DNA database was established in Ireland in 2015. It is used in criminal investigations, to find missing people and to identify unknown people.

Katherine O’Shea, director of training at Castlebridge, a data management company, says the Irish law on the collection of DNA samples was introduced before commercial databases were used for crime investigations in the US.

She expresses concern about some of the privacy issues that have emerged there.

In many cases, she says, investigators have carried out searches on genealogical sites and people ended up on suspect lists when they were innocent.

In Britain, the Home Office last year produced a report on the use of genetic genealogy to assist in criminal investigations.

It made conclusions that could be relevant to Ireland.

“If a genealogy approach is used, a proportion of the potential relatives will not be UK-based and this could add significantly to the genealogical effort and cost,” it said.

The report said the initial use of the method in identifying otherwise unidentifiable bodies would allow its potential to be tested while avoiding some of the more contentious issues.

Michelle Leonard, a Glasgow-based genetic genealogist, says she would like to see the technique used in Britain and Ireland to help find missing persons and to identify bodies.

“Using it for unidentified remains would be a less controversial way to start using these techniques than diving in to start solving violent crimes.”