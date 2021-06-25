| 13.8°C Dublin

How home DNA tests are helping to catch killers – and could be used to investigate Irish crimes

A leading ‘DNA detective’ who has helped solve US murders believes public ancestry sites could be used to investigate Irish crimes, including the Kerry babies case. But what are the privacy implications? Kim Bielenberg reports

Kim Bielenberg Twitter Email

Home DNA test kits are typically used to create family trees, trace ancestors and find long-lost relatives and unknown parents or siblings.

Consumers commonly buy the genealogical tests for their novelty value. They might even be birthday gifts.

The process of doing a DNA test seems remarkably simple. A company such as Ancestry or 23andMe will send you a test tube to spit into and send back for analysis for less than €100.

