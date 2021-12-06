| 4.9°C Dublin

How failures shaped by the Treaty still linger in our politics 100 years on

The controversy over the founding document of the State reverberates to this day, write Dr Liam Weeks and Dr Mícheál Ó Fathartaigh

Michael Collins arrives at the National University buildings on Earlsfort Terrace for the Treaty debate, Dec 1921-Jan 1922. (Part of the Independent Newspapers Ireland/NLI Collection) Expand
Michael Collins arrives at the National University buildings on Earlsfort Terrace for the Treaty debate, Dec 1921-Jan 1922. (Part of the Independent Newspapers Ireland/NLI Collection)

A crowd scene outside the National University buildings on Earlsfort Terrace during the Dáil debate to ratify the Anglo-Irish Treaty, Dec 1921-Jan 1922. (Part of the Independent Newspapers Ireland/NLI Collection)

View of members of the Irish delegation at the signing of the Irish Free State Treaty between Great Britain and Ireland, London, England, December 6, 1921. The delegation includes, seated from left, Sinn Fein founder Arthur Griffith (1871 - 1922), E.J. Dug

Michael Collins arrives at the National University buildings on Earlsfort Terrace for the Treaty debate, Dec 1921-Jan 1922. (Part of the Independent Newspapers Ireland/NLI Collection)

Dr Liam Weeks and Dr Mícheál Ó Fathartaigh

On by Arthur Griffith, and including Michael Collins, had been sent to negotiate a settlement with the British government, led by Prime Minister David Lloyd George.

After two months of tortuous and intense debate, the fruit of their efforts was an 1,800-word document originally called “Articles of Agreement”, and later a Treaty, even though the constitutionality of such a title has been disputed given that it was not an agreement between two sovereign states.

