How failures shaped by the Treaty still linger in our politics 100 years on

On by Arthur Griffith, and including Michael Collins, had been sent to negotiate a settlement with the British government, led by Prime Minister David Lloyd George.

After two months of tortuous and intense debate, the fruit of their efforts was an 1,800-word document originally called “Articles of Agreement”, and later a Treaty, even though the constitutionality of such a title has been disputed given that it was not an agreement between two sovereign states.

Although what was proposed in the Treaty involved a British withdrawal from Irish shores after almost 800 years of occupation, it did not come without a price. The most significant was the failure to achieve a republic. The new Irish Free State, as it was to be called, would be a dominion of the British Empire/Commonwealth, with King George V remaining as head of state, to whom members of the Dáil would have to swear an oath of fidelity.

The British withdrawal was also to be limited, moreover, with partition and the Northern Ireland state, as established by the 1920 Government of Ireland Act, to remain in place, pending a review of the border by a boundary commission.

It was for these reasons that the Irish delegation was not overjoyed with what was being dangled before them. Robert Barton and George Gavan Duffy, two of the five Irish plenipotentiaries (their official designation), were firmly in favour of rejecting the document, a decision that Lloyd George had warned would result in “immediate and terrible war”.

On the night of December 5, 1921, as the Irish side agonised over their decision, three times Griffith and Collins made an attempt to leave their base in Knightsbridge for Downing Street, and three times they were called back by Barton. Eventually the pressure told on him, as Éamonn Duggan, the fifth delegate, warned Barton that he might be hanged from a lamppost if he was to be responsible for plunging Ireland back into war.

With Barton relenting, Gavan Duffy followed suit, and several hours later, at 2.20am on the morning of December 6, the Treaty was signed in Downing Street. One of the British delegation, Lord Birkenhead, remarked that he might be signing his political death-warrant. Famously, and prophetically, Michael Collins replied: “I may have signed my actual death warrant.”

Just as the Treaty had divided the Irish delegation in London, so too was it to divide the Irish cabinet, the Dáil, and the nation. After three weeks of bitter and rancorous debate that split Sinn Féin, on January 7, 1922, the mono-party Dáil narrowly voted 64-57 to accept the Treaty.

De Valera refused to accept this decision and led the anti-Treaty TDs out of parliament, setting up his own governing institutions.

Even after the June elections of 1922, when almost 80pc of a war-weary electorate voted for pro-Treaty candidates, and 40pc voted for non-Sinn Féin alternatives, the anti-Treaty republicans continued to repudiate the outcome.

This culminated in a civil war, which began in June 1922, and although the pro-Treatyites proved victorious, anti-Treaty Sinn Féin continued to reject the legitimacy of the Free State parliament. It was not until August 1927, following the formation of Fianna Fáil, that de Valera eventually brought most of them into the Dáil.

The government they faced was led by Cumann na nGaedheal, a party formed out of the pro-Treatyites, and which merged with the National Centre Party and the Blueshirts in 1933 to form Fine Gael. This rivalry between Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, or anti- and pro-Treatyites, was to dominate the Irish political landscape for much of the next century. Between them, the two parties regularly won three out of every four votes cast at Dáil elections, an omnipotence only seriously challenged in the last decade.

Indeed, while most other European countries have political conflict centred on left vs right, church vs state or rural vs urban divides, the Irish political party system has been shaped by a division over the Treaty. It is also notable that historically there has been little to separate Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, other than their founders took an opposing stance on the Treaty. In our recent book, Birth of a State, we examine the original anti- and pro-Treaty Sinn Féin TDs from numerous angles, but find few, if any, differences between them.

Except, of course, their position on the Treaty. This is what made the decision of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael to come together in coalition in 2020 so historic. While for some it was an indication that the relevance of the Treaty is no more, it is much too early, even a century on from its signing, to make such a declaration.

For a start, Sinn Féin, the party that most threatens the governing duopoly, itself claims a legacy from the Treaty era, back to the anti-Treatyites who refused to join de Valera in Fianna Fáil.

It is also remarkable that the same issues that were being discussed around the Treaty remain pressing today. The Border, “the dreary steeples of Fermanagh and Tyrone” as Churchill referred to the “Northern” Irish question in the House of Commons, and a united Ireland; issues that preoccupied Griffith, Collins, Lloyd George and Churchill a century ago, are still on the political agenda, not just on the island, but also in relation to Brexit.

Although it is rarely celebrated or commemorated, the Treaty, for better or worse, is the founding document of the Irish State. Its importance continues to reverberate on the Irish political landscape, and its failures continue to linger – something for current and future Irish governments to pay heed to when conducting their own negotiations.

Dr Liam Weeks (@drliamweeks) and Dr Mícheál Ó Fathartaigh are co-authors of Birth of a State: The Anglo-Irish Treaty, published by Irish Academic Press.