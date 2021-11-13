How does the cost of antigen tests in Ireland compare to other countries?

As cases of Covid-19 surge, Government are looking at plans to expand the use of antigen testing in a bid to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Nphet, in their letter to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly this week, advised people partaking in high-risk activities such as going to pubs, nightclubs or car-pooling to test themselves regularly – at least twice a week - with antigen kits.

If the use of antigen testing is to become more widespread, this will come at a cost to families as the tests currently cost approximately €7 each or there are boxes of five for around €30.

Read More

The Government may be planning to introduce a subsidy so people can obtain antigen tests from pharmacies and shops at a discount, according to reports in the Irish Times today.

But why are antigen kits so expensive in Ireland and how does the price compare to our European counterparts?

It may not surprise people that antigen tests in Ireland are expensive when compared to many European countries.

In the UK, people can receive two boxes of seven self-test kits for free from any pharmacy or from various locations in cities and towns.

Many European countries are also offering free antigen kits to people.

Greece is giving free kits to anyone attending schools; in Spain free antigen kits are available from test centres in some regions, while in Finland antigen tests are free to anyone who thinks they may have Covid-19.

Antigen kits are available for as little as €2.10 in supermarkets in Portugal while in Austria every household was getting five free antigen tests a month since the summer. They must pay for them now but this is being subsidised by the government.

Antigen tests are available for as little as €1 in some German supermarkets and are the same price in Belgium for those who are close contacts of a confirmed case.

It must be noted Ireland has recently begun sending free antigen kits to close contacts who are fully vaccinated. It is sending out between 2-3,000 tests per day, the HSE said.

France’s prices are more in line with Ireland at €5.20 per test while in the US, rapid testing kits can cost anywhere from $10-15.

In Ireland, the general price as mentioned above is €6-8 for one test or €30 for a box of five. The price, it seems, is dictated by suppliers and retailers with individual shops, pharmacies, supermarkets and websites able to set their own prices.

This is in contrast to some countries, where price caps have been instituted by governments to keep costs down.

The Irish Pharmacy Union (IPU) said it would welcome any subsidy from the Government that would make antigen, or lateral flow, tests cheaper for the public. However it said it was not aware of any movement towards such an initiative at present.

"The IPU welcomes the Nphet recommendation on the enhanced role of antigen testing and believes that the appropriate use of antigen tests should be supported by Government providing tests through pharmacies at low or no cost to the public.

“Pharmacists are ideally placed to offer advice on the correct use of antigen tests and the interpretation of test results,” a spokesperson for the IPU said.