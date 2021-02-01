How Aung San Suu Kyi won – and lost – the admiration of the people of Dublin

NEWS that Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi has been detained by Myanmar’s military in yesterday’s coup will bring back memories for many of her past association with Dublin, and how she won – and lost – the freedom of the city.

Suu Kyi spent almost 15 years under house arrest from 1989 to 2010 in her struggle to bring democracy to her military-ruled country, and was an internationally celebrated human rights campaigner.

In 1991 she was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize and hailed as an outstanding campaigner for the powerless.

Then in 2000 she was awarded the freedom of Dublin by then Lord Mayor Mary Freehill, but she could not collect her award in person until 2012.

Suu Kyi also received the prestigious Amnesty Ambassador of Conscience award, which was presented to her by Bono at an event in the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre.

But Suu Kyi’s star began to fade after she became de facto leader of Myanmar in 2015.

She was accused of standing by during the military’s ethnic cleansing of the Rohingya Muslim minority of the country in 2017.

The government refused to recognise the Rohingya as citizens and subjected them to restrictions on marriage, employment, healthcare and education, which grew to mob violence against them.

The violence led to 740,000 people fleeing to seek refuge in neighbouring Bangladesh where they lived in refugee camps.

Bob Geldof, who had received the Freedom of Dublin city in 2006, then began to vocalise his disgust at her. The singer said he did not want to be included on the same honour roll as someone responsible for the “mass ethnic cleansing of Rohingya Muslims”.

“Her association with our city shames us all and we should have no truck with it, even by default. We honoured her, now she appalls and shames us,” he said before he handed back his Freedom scroll.

A month later Geldof wrote to Dublin city councillors urging them to remove the name of Suu Kyi from the city’s roll of honour, saying she had “spattered it with the blood of innocents”.

Bono and U2 then rowed in with their own cry to Dublin City Council to remove Suu Kyi’s Freedom of Dublin award, but didn’t go as far as Geldof in handing their own award back.

In a letter to city councillors, the band members condemned Suu Kyi’s “failure to defend human rights”.

The council did vote to remove Suu Kyi from the list of people with freedom of the city – and then it voted to remove Geldof from the list too. After all, he had handed back his award.

But the matter didn’t end there.

Councillor Mannix Flynn, who helped Geldof with the process of returning his honour, said the Boomtown Rats singer was furious with how the council had dealt with the matter.

Flynn said Geldof’s was a principled stand and he had actually wanted to retain his honour if Suu Kyi was removed.

In a statement, Geldof said he was “absolutely disgusted” about what happened at the Dublin City Council meeting.

He said he went through what he was told was the correct protocol, which was to contact city management, and he had made it clear that if Suu Kyi was removed from the Freedom of Dublin list, he would be more than honoured to stay as a Freeman of Dublin.

Lord Mayor Micheál Mac Donncha argued the council was only following through with Geldof’s wishes.