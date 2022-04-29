How a kidney donation from a kind uncle gave a Limerick husband-to-be his life back

Brian Sheehy, Athea, is pictured with fianceé Sarah and they are holding a photo of Brian's late brother Patrick.

A Limerick man who was donated a kidney by his uncle has said the act of love and kindness has given him his life back.

Brian Sheehy (33), from Athea, Co Limerick, was born in Melbourne and soon after his birth he was diagnosed with Posterior Urethral Valve Syndrome, which blocks the flow of urine and damages the kidneys.

His family returned to Ireland when he was three and he spent much of his childhood and early teens in Crumlin Children’s Hospital due to complications with his condition and the need to have one of his kidneys removed.

Read More

In August 2005, Mr Sheehy’s late brother Patrick was just 18 years old when he became an organ donor saving six lives following a tragic road traffic collision.

Brian was just 16 years old at the time and one month later, in September 2005, he received his first kidney transplant, which was made possible by the decision of another family of a deceased organ donor.

In August 2014, after three years on dialysis, Mr Sheehy received a second kidney transplant thanks to his uncle Mike (54) who donated the organ to him.

Expand Close Brian Sheehy and his uncle Mike in Beaumont Hospital Dublin, in 2014. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Brian Sheehy and his uncle Mike in Beaumont Hospital Dublin, in 2014.

Mike Sheehy, a father of three from Listowel in Co Kerry, said he knew about Brian’s health problems, and he wanted to help.

“Although I didn't see Brian frequently when he was a child, as I was busy raising my family in another county, I knew about his plight and that and I was happy to put myself forward to be screened to be a living kidney donor. It was an honour to be able to donate a kidney to him and I want to thank my wife Rose for fully supporting me with this decision,” he said.

Brian, who works as a clerical officer in local government, met his future Sarah Reidy while studying for a bachelor’s degree in Information Technology at Tralee Institute of Technology.

The couple welcomed their daughter Kayla (11) a few years later and following the kidney donation by his uncle Mike the couple went on to buy their own home together.

Brian and Sarah will be married in Sarah's parish church in Ardagh, Co Limerick, on the June bank holiday weekend, before later travelling to Portugal for their honeymoon.

They will be joined at the wedding by their extended family and friends, including their daughter Kayla and kidney donor uncle Mike, his wife Rose and their three children, Laura, Mairead and Rosie and Brian's parents Margaret and Richard.

Expand Close Brian Sheehy, Athea, is pictured with fianceé Sarah and they are holding a photo of Brian's late brother Patrick. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Brian Sheehy, Athea, is pictured with fianceé Sarah and they are holding a photo of Brian's late brother Patrick.

Mr Sheehy said the transplant has been transformative for him and his family.

"I'm feeling on top of the world now and I have Mike to thank for it. The transplant has given me my life back. It allowed me to go back to work, save for a house with Sarah, plan ahead and play an active role in my daughter's life,” he said.

“The whole extended family will be attending our wedding celebration in June. While we exchange vows we will have three candles lit, one candle will be for the deceased donor who gave me my life back as a teenager and we will also remember my brother Patrick and have a photo of him at our wedding reception. We'll also be raising a glass for Mike who got me to this point".

Mr Sheehy has shared his story of organ donation and how it changed his life as part of Donor Awareness week (23-30 April) which is organised by the Irish Kidney Association in association with Organ Donation Transplant Ireland and comes to a close tomorrow.

Individuals who wish to support organ donation are encouraged to “Share Their Wishes" and keep the reminders of their decision available by carrying the organ donor card, permitting Code 115 to be included on their driver’s licence or having the Digital Organ Donor card app on their smartphone.

Organ donor cards can be requested by visiting the Irish Kidney Association website, www.ika.ie/get-a-donor-card, or by phoning the association on 01 6205306 or free text the word DONOR to 50050.