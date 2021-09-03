Housing Minister says Sinn Féin’s Eoin Ó Broin ‘has a high opinion of himself’ as he defends new plan

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien has accused Sinn Féin’s housing spokesman Eoin Ó Broin of having a high opinion of himself.

And he said he will debate Mr Ó Broin on the Government’s new housing plan.

When asked this morning why he would not debate the Sinn Féin housing spokesperson on RTE’s Prime Time last night, the Housing Minister said that’s “absolutely, totally and utterly incorrect.”

Speaking on Morning Ireland in a heated interview, Minister O’Brien he said he debates with Deputy Ó Broin, Social Democrats TD Cian O’Callaghan and Labour TD Rebecca Moynihan regularly – adding that he’s “happy to do it.”

Minister O’Brien described Deputy Ó Broin as “having a high opinion of himself,” and said Sinn Féin’s assertion that the he was refusing debate the plan is a “red herring.”

He claimed the opposition party had begun criticising the Government’s Housing For All plan before it was even released.

“This was a red herring and a charge that was thrown out by Sinn Féin yesterday. They criticised the plan at the very beginning - when they hadn’t even seen it, or read it, or gone through it,” he said.

Speaking on the same programme earlier, Social Democrat TD for Dublin Bay North Cian O’Callaghan said the new housing strategy is going to leave a lot of people disappointed.

“They [the Government] are talking about 1,000 affordable purchase homes potentially next year; moving to 2,000 affordable after that. So, over the lifetime of the Government they’re not going to deliver the amount of affordable purchase homes that they were promising in black and white in their manifesto.

“For people who are renting, paying very high rents right now, who are hoping to maybe get an affordable purchase home, they will be disappointed and they’ll be wondering why is that commitment that was given, where is that gone, why isn’t it being delivered by the Government.”

The Housing For All strategy pledges to deliver 300,000 new homes within the next 10 years.

The plan will promise 90,000 social houses, 36,000 affordable homes and 18,000 cost rental properties before the end of 2030.

The remaining 156,000 homes will be delivered through the private rental and purchase housing market.