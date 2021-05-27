Housing Minister says allocating public lands for housing asylum seekers could be ‘problematic’

Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien believes allocating public lands for the sole purpose of housing asylum seekers is “problematic”.

Mr O’Brien said a proposed Sinn Féin amendment to his Land Development Agency Bill could result in “unintended consequences”.

He said some people in the “spectre of the far right” may argue that homes are not being provided for “our people”.

At this morning’s Oireachtas Housing Committee, Sinn Féin deputies Eoin Ó Broin and Thomas Gould tabled an amendment which would have seen the provision of land to house asylum seekers.

Mr Ó Broin urged the minister to “consider whether or not placing some kind of obligation on the LDA to assist in the provision of land, where that is appropriate, in the context of the relevant agencies.”

However, the minister said his may be problematic.

He said he wouldn’t want “any unintended consequences in that regard, like that is the land is the land for asylum seekers, designated in a certain development.”

“That would be very problematic and could lead to many other issues.

“I’m not raising the spectre of the far right but unfortunately there are some, there are some in this space who could argue, ‘well, that’s the land for the asylum seekers and we’re not providing homes for our people’.

“We want integrated homes for our communities,” Mr O’Brien added.

He said the wording of the amendment “may be problematic in itself” and that a proper briefing will be given to TDs on providing accommodation for asylum seekers.

Mr O’Brien added he did not want to “do anything” that would impact Minister for Children Roderic O’Gorman’s White Paper on ending direct provision, published earlier this year.

He said he will look at how the legislation can be amended to see housing for members of the Travelling community developed by local authorities.

“It is something that I think the LDA can have an impact in, I just need to see how it can fit best,” he said.

This housing would be “culturally appropriate” and comply with “Traveller accommodation strategy prepared by the local authority concerned”.