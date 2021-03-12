Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien has postponed his nationwide tour to promote regeneration grants following backlash over his decision to travel the country during Level 5 restrictions.

The minister was scheduled to visit Galway and Sligo today to announce State funding for regeneration projects, meet councillors and attend media events.

However, Mr O’Brien has said he did not want his travel itinerary to “overshadow or detract” from the funding he was announcing under the Urban Regeneration Development Fund (UDRF).

“I took that decision because I don’t want anything to take away from the really good news,” Mr O’Brien told Ocean FM as he announced funding for Sligo.

The minister signalled the tour could resume next month saying he would hopefully visit Sligo in April.

The decision to cancel the tour came despite Tánaiste Leo Varadkar insisting Mr O’Brien was entitled to travel the country during lockdown to announce grants.

However, the tour had raised eyebrows in Fine Gael with ministers wondering if Mr O’Brien was using the ministerial trip to promote his standing in Fianna Fáil ahead of a potential leadership contest. The Dublin Fingal TD has publicly said he is interest in succeeding Taoiseach Micheál Martin as Fianna Fáil leader.

Fine Gael ministers have also resisted from travelling the country to promote their work over concerns about the message it would send while the country was under Level 5 lockdown.

Labour Party TD Aodhán Ó Ríordáin has said the only reason the minster needed to be in nine counties in the space of two weeks during the highest level of restrictions was if he was running for the leadership of his party.

“Does he really consider travelling the country to do photo-ops essential travel while the rest of the public are being told to stay within 5km of their homes?”

“In my view, he doesn’t need to be in nine different counties unless he is running for the leadership of Fianna Fáil,” the Dublin Bay North TD added.

However, Clare TD Michael McNamara commended the minister for travelling the country during Level 5 restrictions.

"I applaud you for visiting areas of the country, I think a minister should know what's going on across all areas of the country," he said in the Dáil.

The postponement of the tour comes after the minister made stops in his own constituency along with visits to Cavan and Longford where he met party colleagues and posed for photographs while announcing funding for local projects.

He was due in Galway and Sligo today and next week he is scheduled to travel to Carlow, Meath, Limerick and Cork where he will announce more regeneration. In Cork, he will attend an event alongside Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

