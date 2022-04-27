Housing Minister orders investigation into An Bórd Pleanala board member

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien has ordered an investigation into a broad member of An Bórd Pleanala after accusations of conflicts of interest.

Deputy chairperson at An Bórd Pleanala Paul Hyde has recently been accused of conflicts of interest in a series of reports on website On the Ditch.

Mr O’Brien said that Mr Hyde has denied the allegations and he has appointed barrister Remy Farrell to compile a report.

“I am aware of allegations published in relation to a board member of An Bord Pleanála recently, allegations which have been denied by the member concerned.

“I have appointed Remy Farrell SC to provide a report to inform my consideration of the matter,” he said.

Mr O’Brien said it would be “inappropriate” to comment further until the investigation concludes.

“An Bord Pleanála is independent in the performance of its functions under the Planning and Development Act,” he added.