Housing Minister invested €30,000 into real estate investment fund in 2008

The Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien has confirmed that he invested €30,000 into a real estate investment fund in 2008.

Mr O’Brien said that he lost 50pc of the investment when he sold it on for €15,000 and that for those looking for investment advice, “don’t do what I did”.

The Minister has come under intense pressure in recent days to clamp down on ‘cuckoo’ funds bulk buying homes and squeezing first-time buyers out of the market.

Mr O’Brien declared his 2008 investment in his Oireachtas declarations of interests. At the time, he was a TD.

The Mail on Sunday reported over the weekend that he invested money into a global REIT fund run by Standard Life Assurance.

He said today that he put in €30,000 and lost half of it.

“If anyone’s looking for investment advice, don’t do what I did,” he told reporters.

“It was a very simple, single premium investment product, which I declared.

“Which was encashed and I lost 50pc, I tell you, of it at the time. There’s nothing else to it, it was a standard life product.

“You declare any investments or anything like that, any share holdings, over a certain level and I rightly I did that.”

When asked how much he invested, he answered: “I think €30,000.”

“I’ve no investments to speak of at all at the moment, or since then, actually,” he said.

While the Government is currently scrambling to clamp down on ‘cuckoo’ funds through means of taxation or by reviving the Minister’s own 2019 Bill which would see local authorities earmark land for first-time buyers, the Minister said that plans are not yet ready to be brought to Cabinet ministers tomorrow.

“There will be a discussion on it at Cabinet tomorrow, there’s not going to be… we may have some outline of options tomorrow, but I’m not expecting a Cabinet decision tomorrow.”

He said that his Department has been liaising with the Attorney General in finding solutions.

He added that he wants the Affordable Housing Bill in place by the summer recess with regulations and who is eligible published by then.

“The schemes will be in place certainly by the late summer,” he said.

Minister O’Brien was speaking at the launch of the Peter McVerry Trust annual report as well as the Trust’s first new build apartment scheme in new Street South in Dublin 8.

Eight apartments, five of which are one bedroom and three two bedroom, will be used to house homeless people.

Last year, the charity received a combined income of approximately €56m, with €29.9m from State funding and €26m from generated revenue and capital funding.