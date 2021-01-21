National housing charity Threshold has revealed that a total of 78 calls were made by renters to its helpline during Christmas week, an average rate of 11 calls per day and an increase of 28pc in the same period in 2019.

Threshold is calling for the extension of the blanket moratorium on evictions into March at the earliest, to ease the worries of renters, it has said.

More than a quarter (26pc) of queries received during the period related to tenancy termination. This was followed by queries in relation to standards and repairs (10pc) and HAP or rent supplement (10pc).

Half of all callers were based in Dublin, followed by Galway (11pc), Cork (9pc), Limerick (7pc) and Kerry (7pc). Calls came from a total of 12 counties across Ireland, representing all four provinces. The majority of callers who contacted Threshold during the period were doing so for the first time.

Read More

Speaking about the figures, John-Mark McCafferty, CEO of Threshold said: “The volume of calls made to Threshold’s helpline during Christmas week illustrates the crisis that private tenants in Ireland are facing, even in spite of the protections introduced in 2020.

“Tenancy terminations and standards and repairs continue to present as persistent issues. As much as anyone else, renters deserve a safe, secure home at all times of the year, but unfortunately many continue to be denied this.

“In light of reports that the current Level 5 restrictions are likely to be extended past the end of January, Threshold is calling for the extension of the blanket moratorium on evictions into March at the earliest. This would provide some certainty to those in the private rented sector, many of whom remain in precarious circumstances.”

Threshold highlighted the difficulty faced by renters in Ireland with the case of one of its clients who was served with a Notice of Termination on 22 December.

A healthcare worker, they were expected to vacate the home that they shared with the landlord by New Year’s Day.

As a licensee, their tenure is not covered by the moratorium on evictions.

Threshold’s housing advisors immediately intervened on their behalf and negotiated with the landlord to secure an extension until February 10, when the current Level 5 restrictions come to an end.

Chairperson of Threshold, Aideen Hayden said that licensees are completely vulnerable to eviction.

“The moratoriums on evictions have worked to stem the flow of people from the private rented sector into homelessness. However licensees still have no protection under the Residential Tenancies Act or these moratoriums. This leaves an entire cohort of renters completely vulnerable to eviction and without recourse if they have been treated unfairly. We believe that licensees should be afforded protections under the Residential Tenancies Act, similar to what has been done for residents of Purpose-Built Student Accommodation.

“While the protections introduced in 2020 have provided relief to many, it is clear to see that they have not made renters’ problems disappear altogether. We would appeal to any renter in distress to contact Threshold’s freephone helpline for support from our expert housing advisors.”

Threshold’s helpline remains available Monday to Friday, 9am to 9pm at 1800 454 454, and via its website at threshold.ie/advice/help for any renter in need of advice or support.

Read More

Online Editors