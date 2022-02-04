‘Households are already cutting back or going without’ – 24pc increase in calls for help with energy bills to SVP

As the cost of home heating surged last year, calls for help with energy bills to St Vincent de Paul (SVP) increased by a quarter.

Head of Social Justice and Policy at SVP Tricia Keilthy said the charity is seeing the impact of the cost of living increases on multiple fronts but particularly in the areas of energy, transport and housing.

“We took over 191,000 requests for help last year and between October and December of last year, we noted a 24pc increase in requests for help for gas and electricity,” she told Virgin Media’s the Tonight show.

“So, that’s really coming to the fore in terms of our work in communities as well. Some of the groups we’re seeing most affected are working poor households, lone parents, people with disabilities and older people living alone as well. I suppose it’s important to remember that many of the households we’re assisting and across the country that we don’t reach unfortunately who are living in poverty, those households are already cutting back and going without.

“When prices increase, the one area of discretion people have control over is their food budget. So, one in three calls to SVP are related to food poverty. That’s where we’re seeing people who are literally going without food at some points in the week as well and that’s a really difficult situation for anybody to be in,” she added.

Ms Keilthy said on the energy front, SVP workers have met people who are forced to live in one room of the property in an effort to their reduce utility bills.

She said users of prepaid energy services are “particularly vulnerable” and they may be self-disconnecting because “they literally have nothing left to top up the metre”.

“Last year they may have got six days top-up, now they’re only getting three days. So from our point of view, the increases in social welfare in the last budget will help and energy credit will help, but really it’s not going to go far enough,” she added.

Speaking on the same programme, People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett said the government has the power to declare an energy emergency and regulate prices if they wanted to.

“The government should use the power they have, and it’s literally the stroke of a pen by the minister, under the Consumer Act to declare an emergency in energy and heating prices and then to control the unit prices of those things – to bring them down to affordable levels,” he added.

However, Fine Geal TD Richard Bruton described Deputy Barrett’s comments as “fairyland talk”.

“There is no government that can tell world gas prices to go down or world oil prices to go down. That is not within our power. Not even North Korea would be seeking to do that.

“World gas prices are set elsewhere, so what we have to do is ease the pressure on families of some of these impacts,” he said.

It comes as the government is set to develop a package of measures aimed at easing the financial burden caused by the rising rate of inflation.

Speaking this week, the Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said ministers have been asked to devise policies aimed at addressing the cost of living which he said will be published in the “next couple of weeks”.