House prices predicted to fall by 5pc next year, with rental costs also set for modest slide

Prices are expected to fall by 5pc, but then hold their value

HOUSE prices have been predicted to fall by 5pc by the middle of next year.

But the property price deflation is forecast to ease by the end of 2021 as the impact of the pandemic on the housing market tapers off, according to an analysis from Goodbody Stockbrokers.

The fall in prices is much less than previously predicted from the likes of the Economic and Social Research Institute and a number of banks.

Earlier in the year the ESRI, Bank of Ireland and KBC Bank had warned of prices falling by up to 20pc.

However, prices have held up much better than expected.

And house completions this year are expected to bounce back to around 20,000, according to a new report from economist with Goodbody Dermot O’Leary.

He expects property prices to be down by 5pc by the middle of next year, but the pace of decline will ease to 1.7pc by the end of 2021.

Along with the more modest house price decline than previously predicted, rents are projected to fall further.

He reckons rental costs will be down 3.2pc this year, and by 2.8pc by the end of next year.

Average house prices are set to flatline this year.

Goodbody says the average price was €274,000 last year. This will fall marginally to €273,500 by the end of this year.

By the end of next year the average will be down by 1.7pc to €267,000.

This is despite prices easing back by 5pc by the middle of next year, but recovering a bit to end the year down by less than 2pc.

Housing completions are expected to reach 20,000 this year as the sector bounces back from the construction shutdown triggered by Covid-19 earlier in the year, the Goodbody Analytics BER Housebuilding Tracker indicates.

This is down from more than 21,000 last year, but an increase from the previous estimates of 16,500.

The better-than-expected output for this year is being driven by a recovery in the July to September quarter this year.

Analysts have been raising their forecasts for housing output since the end of the first lockdown.

Goodbody said 5,500 units were completed in the third quarter, up from 3,290 in in the previous three months.

That brought output close to that of the previous year, Goodbody said.

Mr O’Leary commented: “This suggests that productivity levels have not been as severely affected by social distancing measures as we would have feared.

“We now expect 20,000 units to be completed this year, down 8pc year on year, and up from our previous estimate of 16,500,” he said.

The Central Bank estimates that 35,000 completions a year are needed to satisfy demand.

But Mr O’Leary warned that there was some evidence the Covid-19 pandemic may have a longer-lasting impact on the housing construction market.

Developers were taking a more cautious approach taken on new starts, due to uncertainty in the market on funding for developments.

