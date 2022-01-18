House bought by Anglo Irish banker David Drumm’s wife after couple returned from US is up for sale

The house purchased by Anglo Irish banker David Drumm’s wife, Lorraine, when the couple returned from America is up for sale.

Originally purchased for €418,502.20 by Lorraine Drumm in August 2016, and registered in her name only in land registry documents, the Skerries property is on the market for €650,000.

It was bought the year David Drumm returned to Ireland to face charges of conspiracy to defraud and false accounting, for his role in a €7.2bn fraud during the banking crisis in 2008.

He was convicted and jailed for six years in 2018, but was released in February last year.

Boasting an overall floor area of 162 square metres, the property has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

Promotional photos of the home show a kitchen/dining area with a white Aga oven and Paris clock.

There is a sitting room and study area, furnished with a bookshelf and sofa chairs of different design.

A number of the photographs show off the property’s sea views, while many of the rooms have chandeliers, including the master bedroom.

According to the agent the house is located towards the end of a cul-de-sac in the “highly sought after seaside development”.

It boasts of side access and a landscaped rear garden with two paved patio areas suitable for al fresco dining.

The property was also originally a show house and is fully detached.

Shipping records form the US show that Lorraine Drumm transported personal items and household goods from their Boston address to the Skerries property in December 2016.

She put the mansion in the Boston suburb of Wellesley up for sale for the equivalent of more than €2m that year, but lowered the asking price to €1.63m that June.