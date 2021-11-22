Hotels to have Garth Brooks fans singin’ the blues as average room price soars over €300 on concert nights

Garth Brooks is due to play at Croke Park in Dublin in September 2022

A number of Dublin hotels are increasing their prices dramatically for the weekends Garth Brooks is slated to play his Croke Park gigs next year, Independent.ie can reveal.

Today, there were no double hotel rooms available on Booking.com in Dublin for less than €300 on September 9 – the night of Brooks’ first gig.

This compares with dozens of rooms available for less than €200 on the previous weekend.

One city centre hotel has double rooms listed at €160 on Friday, September 2, but the cheapest for the following Friday is €399. The price increases to €419 the following Friday, but then drops to €209 the weekend after the country singer’s concerts.

Another three-star hotel increased its prices from €153 on September 2 to €318 on September 9 – a 208pc increase.

Read More

Many other hotels will have Brooks fans clasping their stetson hats when they check the price of rooms as when checked by Independent.ie, many were showing close to 100pc mark-ups on the weekends Brooks is playing in Dublin.

And most hotels with rooms available have 50pc mark-ups on the previous week.

The country singer will play at least two gigs in Croke Park in September 2022, but has permission for five from Dublin City Council.

Tickets for the first two gigs, on September 9 and10 go on sale this Thursday, with further gigs expected to be confirmed for the following weekend.

The gigs will be the musician’s only European concerts in 2022, with fans likely to converge on the capital from all over the continent.

Hotels and fans alike seem to be banking on the country music hall of famer playing across both weekends as there is very little availability and prices are heavily inflated.

A spokesperson for the Irish Hotels Federation (IHF) said: "During big events, room rates increase in response to additional demand, so we strongly recommend that people shop around and do not rely on just one source when comparing accommodation prices.

"It also advisable to check hotels’ own websites directly, where prices are often better and promotional rates may be available.”

For Friday, September 9, 92pc of hotel rooms offered on Booking.com for Dublin are already sold out, while on Saturday, September 10, 91pc of accommodation is unavailable, even before fans got their hands on concert tickets.

Speaking at a media event today in Croke Park, the Oklahoma native admitted he doesn’t think all five shows will go ahead but said if he can do five nights, he will.

"I would love to do five [nights] but I would also like to be 6ft 5in and have abs.

“What happened in 2014 was a frickin’ miracle – who does numbers like that? There's no way we are going to do that number again.”

Brooks sold more than 400,000 tickets for five nights seven years ago.

“What I wanted was the chance for all five shows for the five bunches of people in town.”

However, he said: “It's great we've been granted five, but I can't see us doing five. Is it going to happen? I think it’d be impossible.”