FORMER justice and foreign affairs minister Charlie Flanagan has called for the mandatory hotel quarantine to be discontinued in the wake of controversial plans to expand it.

Mr Flanagan was strongly opposed to the hotel quarantine when he was justice minister in the last Government and told Independent.ie on Thursday that issues which have emerged in recent days have proven it to be “flawed” and “unworkable”.

The Attorney General Paul Gallagher has raised concerns over Health Minister Stephen Donnelly’s proposal to add 43 countries, including France, Germany, Italy and the US, to the list, which already includes 33 countries, following advice from the Travel Expert Advisory Group.

Mr Gallagher has raised concerns about EU citizens’ right to free movement throughout member states, while the proposal is also being met with resistance from Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney over the diplomatic fallout from such a move.

Mr Flanagan raised strong objections at Cabinet in May 2020 when the idea of hotel quarantine was first mooted by public health officials, questioning who would police the hotels.

Speaking to Independent.ie, he highlighted issues faced by “unvaccinated” gardaí last week when three people absconded from the hotel and officers were given only basic information about the individuals.

"The issues that have arisen in recent days show that the system is flawed and therefore unworkable, therefore it should be discontinued, rather than developed and expanded,” Mr Flanagan said.

The Fine Gael TD said he had concerns about a government minister being able to “add and subtract” a list of countries from the hotel quarantine list and said he was concerned that the Government had set it up in reaction to Opposition “outrage”.

“I was against mandatory hotel quarantine last year and I remain so. There are serious legal and operational issues that need to be fully addressed before expanding it and developing it can be contemplated,” he said.

“I am very concerned about the proposal to add a list of EU neighbours without due regard to our obligations under the single market.

“The comparisons with New Zealand were always wide of the mark and simplistic. We are an island with strong business and people-to-people links with Europe and the world.

"I am pleased to see the Attorney General is now centre stage, I haven't seen his advice but I expect that it points to the dangers of arbitrary justice. I accept of course that we're in an emergency but that notwithstanding, due and careful process is essential.”

"If this thing was easy, it would have been done long ago and the reason it wasn't done is because of the complex nature of the issues involved."

Mr Flanagan said the alternative to hotel quarantine was to focus all efforts on the vaccination programme as it is “key to any semblance of normality”.

Online Editors