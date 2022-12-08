Hot drinks and horizontal jogging – top tips on surviving the big chill this week

As the anticipated cold snap arrives, it’s not just staying cosy and warm that’s important, but protecting our health too. Sharply dropping temperatures are associated with poorer health outcomes from heart attacks to strokes and arthritis. Here are our top five ways to stay warm during the current cold spell that won’t break the bank.

Home heating is one of the biggest expenses this winter and the first piece of advice I’ll give is never to under use it and run the risk of getting yourself so cold that it deregulates your natural body temperature.

This is particularly important for older people.

Keeping your thermostat at 19 degrees in living areas is the recommendation of the SEAI and government.

If you can, reduce it to 15 degrees in bedrooms, hall and landing. The ambient rising heat will do the rest.

It’s more efficient, and cheaper, to have heating coming on at a lower temperature earlier (eg before you get up), and keeping it on for longer, than jacking up the thermostat only when it gets really cold.

‘Keep those doors closed’

Draughts are more obvious when the wind, rain and snow is swirling. Keep all doors closed all the time, even if you’re just popping out to put the kettle on.

If a room is not being used there’s no need to keep any heat circulating in it. Place a draught excluder firmly against the outside of the door (Lenehans €9.99 or Jysk €7.99), or make one yourself by stuffing tights and old socks into the arm of an old jacket or pair of tights, or just tightly roll up a single duvet .

If there are draught gaps at the corner of windows, or around the fireplace, plug them with rolled up towels, or blankets or even socks, and close the curtains.

Don’t block air vents in rooms though because it’s important to keep circulation.

‘Put the kettle on’

Putting the kettle on is the warmest of Irish welcomes and there is science to back it up. Imbibing a hot tea, lemon, chocolate or even soup has the effect of slowly warming your insides – but never to the point of eliciting sweating, according to a study from the University of Ottawa’s Thermal Ergonomics Laboratory.

When the drink reaches the thermosensors of the oesophagus and stomach, these react as if the entire body is as hot as the drink.

Because you can’t gulp hot drinks, it forces you to sip slowly, regulating your inner heat. Having a large mug to hold in both hands acts as a conduit for external-internal heating too.

Make sure to have at least one hot meal a day or a hot drink with your meals.

‘Layer up and stay toasty’

Embrace the autumn/ winter fashion trend of the ‘mid-layer’. The insulation of a thin layer between your undergarment and shirt/top can make a huge difference without bulking you up.

Thermal cotton (€22, Marks & Spencer; €6 Decathlon) long-sleeve is best, although synthetic fabrics found in sports shops are designed to breathe while keeping you warm.

According to experts at North Face, the most common natural option is wool (merino wool if you have it). It is a “fine fibre which traps heat and wicks away sweat with the added advantage of being odour-resistant, breathable and insulating”.

Three thin layers will retain heat much more effectively than one bulky jumper, especially if they are natural fibres such as cotton, silk or wool. If you’re still cold, you can wrap yourself in this year’s must-have garment: the ‘slouchy’, or oversized wearable blanket. Penneys on-trend ‘Snuddie’ is just €16. ​

​

‘And the one you’ve been waiting for...’

Finally, natural thermal regulation is gained through body heat. Keeping active, just by walking up and down stairs, or raising/lowering your legs while sitting helps move your blood around

Homeostasis is the name given to your hormones, skin and metabolism co-regulating via the thalamus in your brain. But if you find on these extra chilly days that you need, er … a little help, then suggesting to your partner that you introduce a siesta into your day, or snuggle up in bed early to watch a movie isn’t just a good idea, it’s free of charge.

Engaging in a little horizontal jogging never does any harm either.

An experiment in the University of St Andrews found that ‘vasocongestion’ caused an upward shift in body temperature because of increased body flow to the skin. They termed it the ‘sex flush’.