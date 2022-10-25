Hospitals hit record levels for overcrowding with 669 patients on trolleys

A total of 669 patients are on trolleys in Irish hospitals today - the highest figure so far this year.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, which compiled the figures, said they were “extremely concerning” but not surprising.

Of the 669 patients without a bed, 28 of them are children.

The top five most overcrowded hospitals today include University Hospital Limerick with 80 patients on trolleys, Cork University Hospital with 72, Letterkenny University Hospital and St James’s Hospital both with 51, University Hospital Galway with 45 and Sligo University Hospital with 35.

INMO general secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha said: “We have seen a 27pc increase of patients on trolleys in the last week.”

She said a range of measures must be taken now in the short to medium term including “the curtailment of all non-emergency, elective care”.

She called on the Health Minister Stephen Donnelly and the Health and Safety Authority to take “immediate action in the worst hit spots”.

“Hospitals must issue public statements encouraging people to consider alternative care pathways in the community and outline clearly what the real time waits are to be admitted to hospital are,” she said.

“The specialist teams for Cork University Hospital and University Hospital Galway must be deployed today.”

Ms Ní Sheaghdha said there needs to be a “laser focus” on the recruitment and retention of nurses and midwives.

She said: “We cannot afford to have unacceptably high nursing staffing vacancies coupled with an overcrowding crisis.

“Capacity from the private sector must be provided immediately. The health and safety of our members and the patients they are trying their best to care for must take priority. We know that they are currently operating in truly unsafe care environments.

“The fact of the matter is the HSE and Department of Health must do everything in their power to ensure that our hospitals are adequately staffed, and that each hospital has the ability to retain staff who are currently overwhelmed by their workload.

“If the Government and the HSE are serious about keeping Irish nurses in Irish hospitals then they must take immediate action on safe staffing, fast tracking recruitment and getting private hospitals on the pitch now.”

Letterkenny University Hospital issued a statement this morning saying it had postponed elective procedures “given the pressure on the site and patients have been contacted directly”.

It said the hospital is “extremely busy” today and that 145 people attended the emergency department yesterday. Some 29 patients are on trolleys in the hospital today and 21 patients are being treated for Covid-19.

“These factors are impacting bed availability and patients are waiting a long time to be admitted,” the statement said.

“The hospital acknowledges that these delays and postponements are very difficult for patients and their families, and we apologise for the distress caused.”