Hospitals heading into Omicron wave in worse shape than last year – seven things we learned from today’s HSE Covid briefing

From the significant challenges facing hospitals to more people coming forward for their first vaccination, here are seven things we learned from today’s HSE Covid-19 briefing.

Hospitals heading into January next year in worse shape than12 months ago

While hospital figures have been falling in recent weeks, and are down to approximately 430 from a high of 685 on November 22, HSE boss Paul Reid has cautioned that they are actually in a worse place heading into the Omicron wave, when compared to this time last year.

He said that despite falling numbers, on this day last year, there were just 25 people in ICU and 239 in hospital with Covid, compared with 100 and 430 now.

“We are heading into a period where we have high figures already, which have a severe impact,” he warned.

Mr Reid is hoping the impact of the Omicron wave on hospitals won’t be the same as the Delta wave last year due to very high rates of vaccination. However he highlighted the ECDC classification of risk to healthcare systems from Omicron as being very high.

High level of Emergency Department admissions keeping hospitals strained

More than 7,000 of the 25,000 people who presented to Emergency Departments in the past week were admitted to hospital, which is higher than both corresponding weeks in 2020 and 2019, despite previous Covid and flu waves, the HSE’s chief operations officer Anne O’Connor said.

“People that are reporting to EDs are sicker on average and a higher ratio are needing admission,” she said, indicating this is a sign of the pressure on hospitals.

Mr Reid asked the public to “be kind” to all healthcare workers they encounter in the coming weeks as he said they were under “severe pressure”.

Surge capacity being ramped up in ICUs in preparation for Omicron rise

Despite optimism that Omicron won’t wreak the havoc on the hospital system that Delta did, Mr Reid said that surge capacity in ICUs across the country will be ramped up in the coming days and weeks in anticipation of a wave of people becoming severely ill as the highly transmissible Omicron spreads.

Public health officials have warned that hospitalisations lag behind cases and with much of the current Omicron wave being seen in younger age groups, the fear is that hospitalisation rates will increase when Omicron spreads across older age groups and breakthrough infections occur.

Omicron appears to be encouraging more people to take up offer of vaccination

Between 17-18,000 people came forward for their first or second dose of a Covid-19 vaccine in the past week, the HSE said, showing increased appetite among people who had not begun their primary vaccination schedule earlier, for whatever reason.

Mr Reid said “we are here for you” to people who have not come forward to receive a vaccine and stressed the importance of getting vaccinated, especially now that Omicron presents a much greater risk of reinfection when compared to Delta.

More than half of Covid-19 ICU occupants are unvaccinated

Despite only making up 6pc of the adult population, unvaccinated adults account for 54pc of people in intensive care with Covid-19. More than half of those in hospital with the virus are also unvaccinated, and the HSE’s chief clinical officer Dr Colm Henry said that people were 10 or 11 times more likely to be in ICU if unvaccinated compared to the vaccinated.

Booster campaign sees 100,000 vaccinations in one day

Over 104,000 people received a booster on Tuesday, and in total 108,000 vaccinations were given - the most in any one day. Capacity has breached 300,000 doses per week and more than 186,000 boosters had been administered as of Wednesday afternoon this week - the HSE’s lead on vaccination, Damien McCallion said. A total of 1.75 million boosters have been given so far.

People will now be able to self-schedule booster appointments at mass vaccination centres to suit themselves, the HSE said. Just four centres are currently operating this booking system and it will expanded in the coming days.

These centres are Croke Park; National Show Centre, Swords; Scoil Carmel, Limerick; Astro Active Centre, Enniscorthy, Wexford.

Positivity rates in community testing very high

More than one in five people (21.2pc) are testing positive at testing centres in the community, the HSE has said.

Deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn said close to one in three people 19-24 are testing positive.

The positivity of PCR swabs carried out on Tuesday by the HSE was at 20pc, which is the highest in the last 12 months. The message was the disease is very prevalent in the community and people need to keep their contacts to a minimum in the next few weeks.

There were just shy of 7,000 positive swabs collected by the HSE yesterday, and Mr Reid said this is a sign that perhaps things were beginning to “kick off” as they have in England, Denmark and other countries in recent weeks.

Mr Reid said the level of positivity in the community is very high and a “real concern” going forward in the coming weeks. The seven-day moving average was now at 5,200 cases and the HSE tested 32,000 people in the community on Tuesday - the most in a single day.