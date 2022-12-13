‘Hospitals are no place for protests’ – Taoiseach clashes with Archbishop Eamon Martin over anti-abortion demonstrations

A protest by an anti-abortion group outside the National Maternity Hospital in Holles St (Photo: Catholic Arena/Twitter)

The Taoiseach has clashed with the most senior Catholic archbishop in Ireland, by calling for anti-abortion demonstrations outside hospitals to be banned.

Micheál Martin said he believed that hospitals were “no place” for protests.

His comments came after Archbishop Eamon Martin last week objected to the government’s plans to legislate for so-called “safe access zones” - areas within maternity hospitals and GP clinics where anti-abortion protests would be banned.

Archbishop Martin, who is the Archbishop of Armagh and the Primate of All Ireland, claimed it was “perfectly reasonable” to want to try to reach women who may be about to end a pregnancy, and that such legislation would silence the “voice of the innocent unborn”.

Asked about the senior cleric’s comments in the Dáil yesterday, the Taoiseach said that he had not been aware of Archbishop Martin’s comments.

“In my view, hospitals are no place for protests, just no place for them,” Mr Martin said.

Read More

I think they should be safe spaces. People generally visit hospitals under stress and strain, for a whole variety of reasons. The last thing they need to see is someone protesting, or any agitation or anything to do with that. To me, it just runs counter to what hospitals should be all about.”

The issue was raised by Paul Murphy, the People Before Profit TD, who described such anti-abortion demonstrations outside hospitals as “intimidatory, misogynistic protests.”

Last week, ​​ the UK Supreme Court cleared the way for Northern Ireland to ban anti-abortion protests outside clinics. The Irish Government has already promised to pass a similar law in the south, and the Department of Health is currently working with the Attorney General to try to ensure the law would be able to withstand legal challenges.

In a statement following the ruling, Archbishop Martin claimed that implementing such a ban on anti-abortion demonstrations would be “tantamount to enforcing a ban on pro-life activities, including prayer and respectful witness.”

According to the HSE, women are being psychologically damaged and hospital staff are being intimidated and threatened by anti-abortion protesters, who are holding demonstrations outside some maternity hospitals on a “daily basis.”

The HSE has warned that access to abortion is vulnerable in areas where healthcare workers are “threatened, harassed or subjected to intimidating behaviours”.