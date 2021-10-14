'Hospital was like a cattle mart on the day our daughter died' – heartbroken parents of Eve Cleary issue warning over overcrowding

PARENTS who lost their beloved 21 year old daughter to a fatal blood clot just hours after she was discharged from an overcrowded hospital warned they don't want any other family to suffer their heartbreak.

Barry and Melanie Cleary want to see all Irish hospitals follow Health Service Executive (HSE) guidance on blood clot risk assessments for patients.

The couple said the death of their daughter Eve (21) was entirely preventable and had robbed them of "a beautiful person who brightened the life of everyone she met".

It was revealed that between 5,000 and 10,000 blood clot incidents occur in Irish hospitals each year - and up to 50pc can be successfully treated and prevented through the early use of anti-coagulant medications.

Eve only received such clot-busting medication as UHL emergency department doctors battled in vain to save her life after she went into cardiac arrest.

The Limerick couple also warned that chronic overcrowding of Irish hospitals has to end - after they wept as harrowing details of their daughter’s last hours were outlined at a Limerick coroner's inquest.

Eve died just four hours after being discharged from University Hospital Limerick (UHL) where she had spent the previous 23 hours after a bad fall in Limerick city centre on July 19 2019. The young woman was discharged at 9pm on July 20 without a blood clot risk assessment being conducted.

More than 50 patients were on trolleys in UHL that weekend as the Limerick facility set a new overcrowding record.

CT scans and X-rays failed to reveal a fracture after Eve fell on the street in heavy rain in Limerick city centre - a fall heartbreakingly witnessed by her parents.

Eve arrived at UHL at 9.50pm on July 19 but was eventually sent home 23 hours later and told to elevate her leg and rest - but no risk assessment for a clot was carried out despite her lower right leg being described as "the colour of a Christmas ham."

Her right leg had swollen to two or three times the size of her lower left leg.

The young woman did not receive a discharge letter and had no prescription for medication.

She was pronounced dead at 1.50am on July 21 after suffering a cardiac arrest at her home less than four hours after her UHL discharge.

Coroner John McNamara recorded a verdict of death by medical misadventure as he said unfortunately there were "missed opportunities" in the case though he stressed this was not to fault any individuals involved in her care.

Mr Cleary said his daughter spent her last hours in UHL which resembled "a cattle mart".

"It was appalling. In this day and age, we just cannot allow that."

Mrs Cleary said she was appalled to visit her daughter in the early hours of July 20 and discover her crying in pain on a hospital trolley with no pillow, no blanket and using a hoodie for warmth.

"Eve was with other patients on trolleys in the (UHL) corridor. There were 50 patients on trolleys in UHL - Eve was one that day. The smell of urine (in the corridor) caught in your breath."

The Clearys warned that something urgently has to be done about hospital overcrowding.

"We want to see that the HSE ensures lessons are learned," Mrs Cleary said. "Patients should be risk assessed for clots and many of these deaths are preventable. We hope Eve's legacy will be better care and the prevention of avoidable deaths from blood clots."

"That day, no one was telling us what was wrong with Eve. Her leg was getting bigger and bigger as the night went on. We didn't understand what was happening with her."

"The text from (her) work was something I was horrified to read after Eve's death. Eve sent a WhatsApp group message (from UHL): 'I think they think it is a blood clot'. Eve never said this to me. I was horrified by it because I think Eve knew in her final minutes that that was what it was."