Hospital opens in Spain to treat Irish patients on long public waiting lists

A new hospital has opened in Spain to be used for treating patients on long public waiting lists in Ireland.

This hospital is a part of a major new healthcare agreement, where patients will be treated under the EU Cross Border Directive, meaning the Health Service Executive (HSE) will cover the price of treatment up to the cost it would be in Ireland.

Located in Costa Blanca, Alicante, it is a new 64-bed hospital, that around 1,500 Irish patients will travel to each year for routine planned surgeries.

Almost every treatment that is currently available on the Irish public system will be provided at the new hospital.

The hospital is expected to perform a large number of hip replacements, knee operations, spinal procedures, cataract procedures, weight-loss surgeries and other treatments.

The agreement has been made between the Hospital Clinical Benidorm Hospitales group (HBC) and Healthcare Abroad, an Irish logistics company which will assist patients travelling there for treatment.

Patients will pay for their own accommodation and travel expenses.

Healthcare Abroad’s chief operations officer Paul Byrne told RTÉ, the partnership with one of Spain’s premier hospital groups will transform the lives of many Irish patients, facilitating a faster pathway to access important healthcare treatments which will have an immediate impact on their quality of life.

The number of patients covered by the HSE under the Cross Border Directive has increased in recent years.

In 2019, the HSE said that 4,961 patients were reimbursed for care abroad at a cost of €13m.

In 2020, the figures showed 4,723 patients were covered for care abroad at a cost of €15m, despite the pandemic.

So far this year 600 patients have received care abroad at a cost of €2m.

The most common EU countries where Irish people seek treatment under the scheme are Spain, Poland, Lithuania, and Germany.