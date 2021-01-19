Hospital numbers fall by 100 as ‘confusion’ among healthcare workers leaves some without jab

Hospital numbers fell from 2,023 to 1,911 in the last day, with ICU numbers also down slightly.

Hospital numbers have fallen from a high of 2,030 yesterday to 1,911 as of last night, according to latest HSE figures.

196 of these patients are in ICU, a figure that reached the 200 mark for the first time yesterday. There are 23 free ICU beds in the system, but 13 hospitals have no available critical care beds.

University Hospital Limerick has the most Covid-19 patients in the country at 148 while Cork University Hospital has 146 and St Vincent’s has the highest number in the capital at 134.

There were a further eight deaths and 2,121 new cases announced last night by Nphet.

It comes as Kevin Figgis of the SIPTU Health Division said that there is a “distinct level of confusion” among vaccination teams as some healthcare workers in direct patient contact have been refused a vaccine in some hospitals.

“The type of complaints we are getting is when there have been vaccination clinics set up in hospitals and staff have been presenting to the clinics to get the vaccine and are being turned away.

“The HSE did send out a document for the sequencing of how staff should be prioritised. Staff categories, whether it be radiographers or support staff or whoever said they have presented for the vaccine and been turned away in some hospitals. While in other hospitals, they were receiving the vaccine. So, there is a distinct level of confusion there,” Mr Figgis told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland programme.

In addition to this, some staff that are in direct patient contact such as mental health support staff in the community have reported being turned away, the SIPTU representative said.

Mr Figgis said when he raised a particular incident of this nature to the HSE, they contacted the vaccination division and it was “corrected”.

“The vaccination team were told they should be vaccinating these people”.

Mr Figgis believes that this underlines a “distinct lack of clarity and communication” between the HSE and vaccination teams, despite the sequencing document.

Mr Figgis said there was evidence in some hospitals that the vaccination programme was not being administered as per the sequencing document and he said SIPTU have raised the incidents they have been made aware of with the intent of ensuring most at risk staff are receiving the vaccine when they should.

Mr Figgis said the news that family members were receiving doses of the vaccine while healthcare workers down the priority list were being left to wait was not “instilling confidence among healthcare staff”.

Online Editors