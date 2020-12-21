Hospital apologises to former professional golfer who is now paraplegic for failures in care

The hospital admitted it failed to diagnose Mr St John’s tumour in a CT scan of August 17, 2016, but no admission was made in respect of his treatment in the hospital emergency department prior to his admission as a patient.

Beaumont Hospital has apologised in the High Court to a former professional golfer for failures which occurred in the care provided to him after he presented with pain in his upper back.

The apology was read out in court as Ian St John, who was formerly a PGA professional but now has paraplegia and uses a wheelchair, settled his action.

His Counsel Michael Counihan SC instructed by solicitor Nicholas Walsh told the court it was their case Mr St John had gone to the Dublin hospital first on August 5, 2016, complaining of severe back pain but a tumour on his spine was not diagnosed for another two weeks and Mr St John was already showing signs of paralysis of the legs.

The court was told there was a partial admission of liability in the case.

The hospital admitted it failed to diagnose Mr St John’s tumour in a CT scan of August 17, 2016, but no admission was made in respect of his treatment in the hospital emergency department prior to his admission as a patient.

Hospital chief executive Ian Carter in the apology read to the court said he wished on behalf of the hospital to express his “sincere apologies for the failures which occurred during the care provided to you in Beaumont Hospital.”

It added: “I understand that this has had the most serious consequences for you and your family, and I hope that today's settlement will provide an element of security for the future.”

Mr St John (42) Pilltown, Co Kilkenny, sued Beaumont claiming he presented at the hospital emergency department on five occasions from August 5, 2016, complaining of pain in his upper back which was increasing steadily and becoming unbearable. It was claimed on each occasion Mr St John was discharged from the hospital with varying diagnoses

Due to excruciating pain, Mr St John went back to the hospital on August 14 and he was admitted as an inpatient. It was noted he had a swelling or a lump on his right upper back.

It was claimed Mr St John was subjected to a number of tests and treatments and after two weeks it was noticed that he was suffering paralysis of the lower limbs and an opinion of neurosurgeon was sought.

Following an MRI the tumour which was compressing the nerves was diagnosed. He had an operation to remove the tumour on August 28 2016 and he commenced cancer treatment.

He did not recover the power of his lower limbs which is claimed was caused by prolonged compression of the tumor on the nerves at his thoracic spine.

It was claimed there was a failure to recognise the significance of the severe agonising upper back pain suffered by him while lying in bed in the hospital . There was an alleged failure to suspect malignancy despite strongly suggestive clinical features thereby resulting in an alleged unacceptable delay in performing a diagnostic biopsy and treatment.

In a statement outside court Mr St John said he was pleased to have receivedan apology. He said he now has to live "a life in a wheelchair that is contradictory from the one I enjoyed as a man, husband, a father and a PGA golf professional."

The case he said had taken over four years to reach a conclusion and he thanked his wife for her love and support and “her relentless pursuit to obtain the best care that has kept me alive.”

