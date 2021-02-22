Horse Racing Ireland raised concerns with security company hired to transport cash from race meetings before it went into liquidation

Horse Racing Ireland (HRI) raised concerns with a security company hired to transport cash from race meetings before it went into liquidation, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) will be told.

HRI lost €389,000 when cash transiting service the Senaca Group went into liquidation in July 2019.

The State-funded horse racing body provided the Dáil’s public spending watchdog with new details of how it lost hundreds of thousands of euros of takings from race meetings ahead of the PAC meeting.

Senaca was hired by HRI in September 2017 to transfer and lodge cash taken from race courses around the country.

In June 2019, HRI raised concerns with the company when it noticed there were delays in cash being lodged into their bank account.

Senaca gave “undertakings” and “there was some improvement in the service” according to a briefing note given to the PAC.

However, after a short period of time the same problems recurred and the HRI requested an “urgent meeting” with Senaca. The meeting was due to take place on Monday 22 July, 2019 but was rescheduled to Tuesday 23 July.

However, on the day of the meeting, HRI received notice that the Senaca Group had been put into liquidation as of 4pm the previous day.

“The liquidation had been sought in the High Court by the company with affidavits admitting that it had been using clients’ funds to meet its own operating costs,” the HRI told PAC.

“As soon as the problem became apparent, the Board, Audit and Risk Committee, Internal Auditors, Comptroller and Auditor General and Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine were notified.”

In legal proceedings, HRI insisted to Senaca’s liquidators that the company was a “custodian” of their cash and the money held by the firm should not be considered an asset during the liquidation process.

They also said €229,000 of cash collected in the four days running up to the liquidation should be “separate and readily identifiable” as it could not have been processed or lodged to the bank.

Following a High Court case, the liquidator made payments of €723,000 to Senaca’s clients leaving a shortfall of €2.1m.

HRI were left with loses of €389,000 which included Tote Ireland losing €281,000, Leopardstown Racecourse €50,000, Leopardstown Golf €27,000, Fairyhouse Racecourse €18,000, Tipperary Racecourse €12,000 and Navan Racecourse €1,000.

Tote Ireland’s insurance policy did not cover the losses. However, the HRI-owned racecourses are considering making claims should a finding of fraud be proven against the company.

HRI hired a new company to transport cash and new procedures are in place to ensure money is lodged within 24 hours of race meetings.

Social Democrats co-leader Catherine Murphy proposed calling HRI into the PAC to discuss the case.

