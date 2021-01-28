Denise Chaila said she needed 'space from racism' while celebrating her music. Photo: Evan Doherty.

RTÉ presenter Ryan Tubridy has hit out as “unforgivably cruel” racists for abusing singer and artist Denise Chaila to the point she asked RTÉ to stop tagging her in tweets.

Chaila, the Limerick artist’s hit song by the same name, has been shortlisted for the RTÉ Choice Music Prize Irish Song of the Year.

Some fans then pointed out that the artist was not tagged in an announcement by RTÉ, but the up-and-coming star quickly explained on Twitter why this was the case.

“Thank you for wanting to defend me, but it’s fine that RTÉ aren’t tagging this account in their posts. I’ve asked them not to. I need space from racism while celebrating my music once in a while. And I’m enjoying figuring out these boundaries. Love you family,” Ms Chaila said.

The Late Late Show host Tubridy congratulated Chaila on her nomination and condemned the “horrible and nasty” abuse on his radio show this morning.

“I think this is really, really grim. I think it’s sad and unfair and it’s cruel. It reflects so badly on the people who send nasty things to talented people like her. She has had to ask RTÉ not to tag her because people are so horrible and nasty.

“This is unforgivable cruelty – there is nothing right about being racist. What part of you thinks, ‘Ah sure, I was only..’. ‘Ah sure, it’s grand’. What part of you thinks it’s cool? Honest to goodness.

“It’s horrible and I thought we would be able to move away from that – I think we have – but some people aren’t getting the memo,” Ryan said.

The singer -who appeared on The Late Late Show in 2020 - declined to comment further on the matter yesterday.

Chaila is nominated alongside stars such as Niall Horan and Dermot Kennedy on the 10-song shortlist.

“I have no words. The most difficult year of my life also being so desperately beautiful is mind blowing. If you hold my music close, thank you, truly,” Ms Chaila said on Twitter upon learning of her nomination.

