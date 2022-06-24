Homeless figures rise to 10,325 – including 3,028 children

The number of adults and children registered as homeless has risen to more than 10,300.

Department of Housing figures for May, published today, show there are 7,297 adults and 3,028 children registered as homeless.

That is up from 10,049 in April and represents a 29pc increase when compared to the May last year or an additional 2,334 people.

The data is based on a survey of people who accessed local authority managed emergency accommodation during the week of May 23-29.

Some 1,366 families are recorded as homeless, including 720 single parent families.

Of the 7,297 adults accessing emergency accommodation, 4,725 (65pc) are male and 2,572 (35pc) are female.

Dublin accounts for the highest number of homeless adults with 5,173 (71pc), followed by Cork (459), Limerick (300) and Galway (246).

According to the department’s report for May, 1,242 homeless people were aged 18-24, which represents an increase of almost 60pc in a year.

The figure was 780 in May 2021.

Private emergency accommodation, such as hotels and B&Bs, are the mostly commonly used emergency accommodation type (4,119), followed by supported temporary accommodation, which includes family hubs and hostels, at 3,117.

January’s Government homeless report had recorded 9,150 homeless people, and February’s total was 9,492.

Homelessness first went above 10,000 in February 2019, and prior to last month, it was last over this level in February 2020 when 10,148 people in emergency accommodation were recorded by the Department of Housing.

Chief Executive of the homeless charity Depaul, David Carroll, said the charity’s emergency accommodation services are “facing significant demands” and “more and more” young women and men being referred.

"Depaul, for the last four years, have been consistently focusing on rising needs for single and young homeless people and the current position that we are in is a culmination of a lack of progress in this area,” he said.

“We are calling for targeted and immediate measures in terms of HAP reform and the provision of one bed units for single women and men.

“Social housing should be designed in the most integrated way possible. When planning, consideration must be given to the cohort most in need and immediate action is needed to accommodate this cohort."

He added: “There is an opportunity to reduce the numbers entering homelessness but significant state supports and investment are needed to get us to this place.

“We are a wealthy country. No-one should be without a roof over their head.”

It comes as an annual report published this week by the housing charity Threshold shows that the charity assisted almost 20,000 households throughout Ireland during 2021.

Threshold’s annual Tenant Sentiment Survey revealed that by 2027, only 28pc or those surveyed expect to own their own home, 15pc expect to have social housing, and 54pc expect they will still be renting.

Almost half of participants said they do not feel secure in their tenancy, while these feelings of insecurity were felt most acutely by adults in one-parent families.

The percentage of people who are renting because they cannot buy their own home has increased from 49pc in 2020 to 64pc in 2022 – a 15pc jump in two years.

Threshold CEO John Mark McCafferty said the housing crisis affects many groups of people across Irish society.

“Tenants’ feelings of security in the home have deteriorated since 2020, the outset of the pandemic.

"In 2022, only 38pc reported feeling secure in their home.

"This is unsurprising as only one fifth of those who participated in the survey left their last rental home out of choice and one in four were evicted as the landlord was selling the home or needed it for their own use,” he said.