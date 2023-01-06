New figures show the homeless figures for November reached record levels despite the introduction of a ban on evictions at the end of October.

Data released by the Department of Housing has revealed that 11,542 people were recorded as living in emergency accommodation in November, including 8,048 adults and 3,494 children.

The 11,542 men, women and children in homeless accommodation represent an increase of 1.27pc (145 people) in one month and a 26.85pc increase (9,099 people) when compared to November 2021.

This means November 2022 was the fifth consecutive month that record homelessness figures were reached.

The figures have revealed that 1,616 were families accessed emergency accommodation in November, which is 15 more more families when compared to October.

So too did 5,423 single adults – an increase of 103 on the previous month – which is a record high number of single adults in homelessness.

The number of children and dependents in emergency accommodation increased by 14 between October and November to 3,494, while the number of young people (18-24) increased by 260 to 1,371. The number of young people recorded as homeless was up 1,111 when compared to November 2021. This is a record high number of young people in homelessness.

The figures also show that the number of homeless adults (8,048), adult women (2,978), adult men (5,070) people aged 25-44 (4,288) and people aged 45-64 (2,220) reached record levels.

It comes as the Simon Communities of Ireland are highlighting the need for more direct action to alleviate homelessness before the moratorium on evictions is lifted in less than 12 weeks.

Executive Director of the Simon Communities of Ireland, Wayne Stanley, said the actions taken while the current moratorium is in place “will go a long way to defining what can be achieved” in homelessness in the coming year.

"In the face of the homelessness crisis, the Government took the important step of bringing in the moratorium on evictions. Now we need to see momentum on the provision of secure affordable accommodation to those in homelessness in the coming weeks and throughout 2023. Otherwise, we are facing into ongoing extensions and renewals of the eviction ban and that’s not a long-term solution,” he said.

“It is timely to reflect that 11,542 people living in emergency accommodation only a year ago seemed unthinkable. 2023 needs to be a year of delivery for those at the sharpest end of the ongoing housing crisis or we will see the unthinkable surpassed and redefined each month.

“In the short term, this means doing more with what we have, and looking to the allocation of current local authority housing and vacancy in the general housing stock.”

“We need to see more innovation in housing provision in 2023. We welcome the focus on rapid build homes and will be calling on Government to ensure that innovation in this area is driven forward. We would also highlight again the need for the insertion of a right to housing in our constitution,” he added.