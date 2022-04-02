Home prices rise by as much as €100,000 in last seconds of property auctions

There are fears that “panic bids” made in online auctions are hiking house prices, amid calls to better regulate the process of buying a home in Ireland.

House prices can rise by as much as €100,000 through online bidding wars, when a flurry of offers are made in the last minutes or even seconds before a “deadline” set by estate agents.

The Irish Independent monitored 30 online bidding wars for houses across Ireland, all sold by one leading national estate agent.

All of the properties went sale agreed over the last four months.

The 30 houses selected did not require any proof of identification or payment capacity from bidders before they made an offer on the house.

Auctioneera, which sells houses in Cork, Dublin, Galway, Kildare, Meath and Wicklow, sets a deadline for online bids on its properties, which often results in a high volume of offers in the last hour or even minutes.

The website states that these are not auctions. The houses are still being sold by private treaty, through online bids.

Of the house sales monitored by the Irish Independent, 10pc fell through days later, because the estate agent was unable to move toward sale agreed with the highest bidder.

Auctioneera said this can happen and in its experience bidders did not make offers for which they didn’t have finance.

A three-bed duplex in Baldoyle in Dublin, which was listed with a guide price of €300,000, went up in price by more than €90,000 after 18 bids on it in the last eight minutes before the final deadline for offers.

A family home in Ballinteer in the capital, which went on the market for €790,000, had its price rise by more than €120,000 over the course of 34 bids in four hours.

Twenty of those bids were made in the last 15 minutes before the deadline.

House hunters who are interested in a property will often get alerts each time there is a new bid.

Bidders have no information about who they are bidding against, whether it is a first- time buyer or an investment fund.

Often, bids are made in increments as small as €1,000.

A small, one-bedroom terrace in Dublin city centre was first listed at €195,000. However, 15 bids later, 14 of which were made in the final five minutes, it had sold for €232,000 – a price of over €7,000 per square metre.

A three-bed semi-detached house in Lucan went up €50,000 from its initial €360,000 asking price following 28 bids in under three and a half hours. More than 20 of those bids were within the last 20 minutes.

A three-bed in Castleknock rose more than €55,000 from its guide price of €450,000.

There were more than 30 offers for the property in less than half an hour, and 14 of those bids were in the final two minutes before the estate agent’s deadline.

Eoin Ó Broin, the Sinn Féin spokesman on housing, said he believed people were “extending themselves significantly beyond what they really should be bidding”.

“People are putting in panic bids, and we’ve seen this for quite some time,” Mr Ó Broin said, adding that in many cases first-time buyers were being outbid by small-scale institutional investors.

“All of this goes back to the core point, which is the level of regulation of the sector.

“The Property Services Regulatory Authority (PSRA), which is the body set up to regulate these types of activities, is incredibly weak,” he said.

“It operates a voluntary code of conduct. It has no meaningful sanctions, and it’s located within the Department of Justice, which is totally the wrong place for it.”

The main opposition spokesman on housing said the PSRA should be made the responsibility of the Department of Housing, giving the Oireachtas Housing Committee the power to investigate and recommend reforms to house buying regulations.

Shane O’Connor, a former estate agent who now works as a buyer’s agent with Eldron, said online bidding wars often gave buyers less time to think and consider the house they were bidding on and the price they could really afford.

“When there’s a chance that we may not get something, especially in a competitive market, it can make us want it more,” Mr O’Connor said.

“And because supply is starved, people get panicked when they see a house that they like, and they think they’ll never see anything like it again.”

Eddie O’Driscoll, the director of Auctioneera, told the Irish Independent that his site did not collect proof of funds or identification from online bidders.

He said this was because of data protection concerns and “genuine constructive criticism from bidders saying that they were uncomfortable showing their hand to the agent while the bidding was ongoing”.

“To suggest that the mechanism by which someone submits their bid has an impact on the amount that they bid is frankly illogical.”

Mr O’Driscoll added that his sector was “very tightly regulated by the PSRA”, which was “proactive in pursuing shortcomings of any property ­service provider”.

“Is the suggestion that bids submitted in the old-fashioned offline, opaque manner by text, email, phone, etc, will be less than bids submitted through our bidding platform? I can’t follow that logic.

“Auctioneers are price takers not price makers, in that we simply get the market price – we can’t control how much people bid or if they bid at all.

“We market the property to the market and then we are beholden to the market.

“For Mr Ó Broin to suggest that our bidding mechanism has an impact on the amount that people bid is frankly absurd.

“To blame an estate agent for high prices is akin to blaming a doctor for diagnosing illness – you are shooting the ­messenger.”