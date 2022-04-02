| 2.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Home prices rise by as much as €100,000 in last seconds of property auctions

Concern that ‘panic bids’ made online are pushing up the price of houses

Estate agent window Expand
Stock image Expand

Close

Estate agent window

Estate agent window

Stock image

Stock image

/

Estate agent window

Ellen Coyne

There are fears that “panic bids” made in online auctions are hiking house prices, amid calls to better regulate the process of buying a home in Ireland.

House prices can rise by as much as €100,000 through online bidding wars, when a flurry of offers are made in the last minutes or even seconds before a “deadline” set by estate agents.

Most Watched

Privacy