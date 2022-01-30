Holocaust survivors warn of growing tide of hatred during annual memorial

Survivors of the Nazi concentration camps and their families have warned against the growing tide of hatred, disinformation and racism as they took part in a sombre ceremony at Dublin’s Mansion House this evening to remember the victims of the Holocaust. In a recorded address to the full house at the Round Room to remember the six million Jews as well as homosexuals, disabled people and other targets of the Nazi genocide who were murdered in the death camps during WW2, Holocaust survivor Suzi Diamond (80), said she fears the passage of time will erase the memory of one of the worst atrocities in human history.

Ms Diamond was deported from her native Hungary with her family to Ravensbruck and onto the notorious Bergen Belsen concentration camp in Germany as a child.

She said: ”I am concerned that time is passing too quickly for my contemporaries and for me. What we experienced took place in the middle of the last century, far too distant for young people today to understand the enormity of what happened. Six million Jews murdered because of their faith – more than the population of Ireland. I urge young people to speak out about hate speech, about bullying, and about Holocaust denial. We implore them to tell our story and keep the memory of the Holocaust alive.’

The annual event hosted by the Holocaust Education Trust Ireland, the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth and Dublin Lord Mayor Alison Gilliland included readings and recollections from survivors, Suzi Diamond, Tomi Reichental (87) and Joe Veselsky.

Siobhán Zinn-Collis, from Athy, Co Kilare whose father Zoltan and his sister Edit were imprisoned at Bergen-Belsen as children before being adopted by Irish Red Cross doctor Bob Collis, said it is crucial that we don’t forget the past - especially in today’s climate.

‘It can be hard to fathom that human beings are capable of such hatred and of committing such atrocities towards each other. The Holocaust did happen though, and in the not so distant past. In the world we live today, we are unfortunately constantly reminded that we are never too far away from the dangers of hatred, racism and misinformation that led the world to that dark point in our history. We are extremely lucky to be here tell the story of our parents and grandparents and to help people to understand what happened.’’

Meanwhile, President Michael D, Higgins who addressed the ceremony, said it is “profoundly worrying to witness the trend of the emergence and rise of extremist language and politics across the streets of Europe, and beyond, rhetoric that seeks to exploit what is often a loss of trust, but much more frequently informs a presentation of the ‘Other’ that invokes fear, exclusion and rejection.”

“As anti-Semitism, xenophobia, racism, homophobia and intolerance are once again on the rise in parts of Europe and many parts of the world, we must remember the Holocaust collectively, ensure the lessons it taught the world so cruelly are heard and understood, and work together to ensure that hatred and the inhumanity of anti-migrant feeling, for example, are not allowed to spread their dark shadow across Europe and the world.”

He said he was honoured that the Holocaust survivors were able to address the ceremony, adding “their presence and words are so important in bringing us closer and helping us to bear witness to the depravity to which humanity sank during Nazi Germany, that nadir of human existence which we now refer to as the Holocaust.”

“On a day like this, it is so appropriate to recall too the bravery, generosity of spirit, tenacity and great will to survive which are also a central part of the Holocaust event we are sharing,” he added.

He also stressed the importance of remembering the Holocaust so that history doesn’t repeat itself.

“More than three-quarters of a century on, the visible signs of all of the destruction of World War II may have largely been erased from the rebuilt cities and towns of Europe. Fewer and fewer Holocaust survivors remain to tell their stories with each passing year. As we move further away in time from the events of that darkest period of history, it becomes ever more important that we understand the obligation that lies on all of us to recall the ideas, words and pieces of communication that led to that chapter in our relatively recent history, its consequences, and, crucially, to learn from it,” he said.

“Dwindling Holocaust knowledge, as part of a dangerous amnesia as to sources of hatred, is driving global anti-Semitism and other forms of hatred. This is why it is vital that awareness of the Holocaust, all of the forces of hate, exclusion and collusive silences that gave rise to Fascism in Europe in the 1930s should be a part of the history curriculum across Europe and elsewhere if we are to truly learn, to internalise the necessary gains, the lessons of history.”



