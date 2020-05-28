Hollywood star Matt Damon leaves Ireland after three-month lockdown but says he’ll ‘absolutely’ be back

HOLLYWOOD superstar Matt Damon flew out of Ireland this morning after spending three months here in lockdown.

The A-lister and his family were taking no chances with the pandemic and all wore face masks during their time at Dublin Airport.

He was polite to bystanders when getting out of a limousine coach at the VIP Platinum services entrance at the airport.

But he refused to take his mask off to pose for a picture with a fan, pointing out that it was fixed to his face for the transatlantic journey by private plane.

Asked if he would return to Ireland in the near future, he replied: “Absolutely.”

Hollywood legend Matt Damon, armed with a Supervalu bag at the 40 Foot is staying in racing tycoon Eddie Irvine's plush pad in Dalkey during the Coronovirus lockdown

The 49-year-old flew out at 9am for New York, where he will be reunited with his eldest daughter Alexia, who is living there and has recovered from the coronavirus.

The ‘Contagion’ star has been staying here with his wife Luciana Barroso and three of their children, Isabella, Gia and Stella.

The children have been home-schooled for the past several weeks at the mansion they have been renting in Dalkey, south county Dublin.

The 'Bourne Identity' star paid €1,000 a night to hire the house, which was formerly owned by Formula One star Eddie Irvine.

Damon initially flew into Ireland to shoot a movie here, 'The Last Duel'.

When lockdown set in, shooting was postponed. But the Bostonian decided to stay on with his family for the three-month period they had originally planned for their trip.

During that time he has been welcomed into the Dalkey community as one of their own, occasionally posing for pictures as he visited local bakeries and stores.

He was also spotted hiking, jogging and swimming on various occasions. He visited a range of local businesses during his time, including the Country Bake store, Mugs coffee shop and Roberts fish shop.

Speaking to Spin 1038's 'Fully Charged', the Oscar-winning actor said Dalkey is "one of the most beautiful places we've ever been".

"I'm with my whole family, I've got my kids and we have teachers with us because we were planning on missing school for about eight weeks.

"So we've got what nobody else has, which is actually live human beings teaching our kids," he said.

"We feel guilty, like we've got this kind of incredible set-up in this place which is, I mean, it's just absolutely gorgeous."

He added that he "can't think of any place you'd rather be in a two-kilometre radius of", and even compared the southside Dublin suburb to a "fairytale".

