Hollywood actor Mia Farrow has congratulated Irish fishing representatives for their campaign over the Russian naval exercises which were due to take place off the Irish coast next week.

The American activist said she was “proud” of the fishermen.

In a message on Twitter, the See No Evil actor said: “Altho my mum was born in Roscommon (her father was Major of a battalion based there) but our people - the O’Sullivans - are from Cork.”

She said that she was particularly proud of the fishermen, adding: “Nobody messes with the Irish.”

The exercises were due to take place in international waters, but within Ireland's exclusive economic zone.

Foreign Affairs and Defence Minister Simon Coveney confirmed yesterday that the military exercises by the Russian navy have since been relocated.

In a post on Twitter, he said: “This week I wrote to my counterpart, the Minister of Defence of Russia, to request a reconsideration of naval exercises off the Irish coast.”

"This evening I received a letter confirming the Russian exercises will be relocated outside of Ireland’s EEZ (Exclusive Economic Zone). I welcome this response.”

Speaking on RTÉ’s This Week programme, Minister Coveney said this was a “good example” of diplomacy at work.

“I want to say well done to the fishermen I think they had a very effective campaign over the last few days. I think their campaign was very persuasive and very effective this week,” he said.

“I think this is a good example of a fishing organisation and the Government working in tandem with each other. We’re on the same side here, in fact, last week I got a call from someone from Castletownbere saying ‘look we put the ball in the air, and you managed to put it in the net’.”

“It’s good to work in partnership on something like this, this was a genuine concern for the fishing community. It was obviously a concern for me and for the Government and this is also I think a good example of diplomacy at work.”

Speaking to CNN Correspondent and Kerry native, Donie O’Sullivan, the chief executive officer of the South and West Fish Producers Organisation said he is “delighted” by the news.

Patrick Murphy said: “This is all we wanted, now we can give out the information to our boats to fish away, no worries and mind the weather, and be safe in everything else that you do.”

“It’s fantastic, what else could you say – it’s brilliant.”

“There are enough families around here that have lost their loved ones to the sea, and that’s enough of a danger to be facing without going out facing a military exercise. Now, at the same time, they’re forced to go out there because that’s their job.”

“So, they’re going to be relieved it’s as simple as that, so we’re delighted this is a brilliant result and we have to thank the Russians for actually acknowledging that we played a small part in this.”