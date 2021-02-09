Holly Carpenter: ‘Getting explicit images was disturbing’

Former Miss Ireland Holly Carpenter has revealed how difficult it is being bombarded with “really explicit” images on social media.

The model and social media influencer (29) has over 100,000 followers on Instagram and is also an avid user of Twitter – but said that Snapchat was the worst for unsolicited imagery.

Today sees the commencement of Coco’s Law, which makes it a crime to distribute intimate images without consent and Ms Carpenter said that for her, it has been a huge problem for years.

“I've had a number of very interesting interactions with men online. It all started back in 2011 when Snapchat was really big. I was getting bombarded with these really explicit photographs - I'm sure you can imagine what I’m talking about. I remember telling some of my male friends that it was happening and they thought it was hilarious.

“And I was like ‘It’s not funny because you can’t just un-see what you’ve seen’. And you just never know what you’re about to see when you open your phone.”

She told Today with Claire Byrne on RTÉ Radio 1 that it made her reluctant to continue using the social media app as she was inundated with messages from strange men. In one instance, she was sitting beside her grandmother when an intimate image was sent to her phone.

“Seeing that was kind of disturbing and it really put me off using Snapchat even though at the time, I was using it for my job,” she said.

“I don’t get it so much on Instagram now but I would get very odd requests - guys asking me for pictures of my feet, asking me for my underwear, asking me to send them nude photos.

"And these are guys who I've never met, I don’t know who they are. I'm just like, what goes through their heads? And the worrying thing for me is when it’s younger guys who are about 17.”

She said she believes the inclination to pester women on social media and send them explicit messages has been fuelled by watching pornography.

“It has to be coming from pornography, in the way that when they’re watching porn, it looks like the woman’s body is designed purely for pleasuring men and for being available to men whenever they want it,” she said.

She said that it’s been “interesting” to see that since going public on her new relationship with wine salesperson Jamie Hunt, the number of messages have dropped hugely.

She also said it was important that men have a conversation about the appropriate ways to communicate with women online at an early age.

She was speaking as part of a segment examining legislation surrounding image-based abuse and online harassment to mark Coco’s Law coming into effect today.

Marked by Justice Minister Helen McEntee as part of Safer Internet Day, the law is also known as the Harassment, Harmful Communications and Related Offences Act.

This creates two separate image-based criminal offences and broadens the scope of the existing offence of harassment. Those found guilty of breaching the law face a maximum penalty of a €5,000 fine and/or 12 months imprisonment.





Online Editors