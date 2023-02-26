Holly Cairns announces she will run to be leader of the Social Democrats

A vacancy arose last week when co-leaders Roisin Shortall and Catherine Murphy announced they are to step down.

Roisin Shortall (left) and Catherine Murphy (centre) who are holding a press conference announcing that they are standing down as co-leaders of the Social Democrats, at Buswells Hotel, Dublin with Jennifer Whitmore TD (right) (Brian Lawless/PA)

West Cork TD Holly Cairns has confirmed she will run to become the next leader of the Social Democrats.

Last week the party’s co-leaders, Roisin Shortall and Catherine Murphy, announced they are to stand down.

The women said that they had spent many months considering stepping aside, but had decided now was the right time to allow for their successor to “put their own print” on the party before an election.

After being the focus of some speculation in recent days, Ms Cairns announced on social media on Sunday that she will put herself forward to be the next leader of the Social Democrats.

No other Social Democrat TDs have yet said they will put themselves forward for the leadership.

Nominations will close at 12pm on Wednesday.

Wicklow TD Jennifer Whitmore said she backed Ms Cairns’ bid in a video message on Twitter.

“I am delighted to hear that Holly is putting herself forward for the leadership of the Social Democrats and I’m here to say I’m putting my full support behind her, I think Holly would make an incredible leader for the party and I’m looking forward to the next chapter,” she said.

Dublin Bay TD Cian O’Callaghan has also thrown his weight behind Ms Cairns, ruling himself out of running for leader.

He told Newstalk Radio: “I’m delighted to be backing Holly, she has my 100% support.

“I’ve a huge amount of time and respect for her, she is someone who is relatively new into politics, was elected first time to the council in Cork about four years ago, but already in that short time has made a huge impact in politics, and I think will do.

“So I’m really happy that she is running.”

The Social Democrats currently have six TDs in the Dail, and garnered around 2.9% of first preference votes in the 2020 general election.

They won a similar amount of first preference votes in the local elections.

The latest opinion polls put the party at around 4%.