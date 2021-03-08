Holidays, dental appointments, sport and quarantines – foreign travel has been a vexed question throughout the pandemic

The issue of foreign travel has been, from the earliest days of the Covid-19 pandemic, a contentious one.

The Government is in the final stage of putting in place plans for mandatory quarantine for passengers arriving from 20 countries with high-incident rates, with President Michael D Higgins signing the law yesterday.

But as recently as March 4, data showed the number of passengers arriving through Dublin Airport has increased – with holidays the main reason for travel here.

Some 7,261 residents returned to Ireland between February 22 and 28, with a holiday given as the main reason for travel.

With the entire country confined to with 5km of their homes until at least April 5, it remains to be seen if the Government has done enough to cool the heat around the foreign travel debate.

Early days

Resisting pressure to ban inward travel outright, the Government has at times cited the right to free movement, as well as questioning the effectiveness of such a policy.

In February 2020, chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Tony Holohan said on RTÉ radio that screening at airports had “no value” and was not recommended at the time by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The previous month, when pressed on the issue, then health minister Simon Harris said we can’t ban travel.

“It is a fact of life that people will continue to move from one member state to another,” he told RTÉ.

Ireland V Italy in the Six Nations

That was just before the first headline travel concern here – Ireland was scheduled to play Italy in a Six Nations rugby game in Dublin, on March 7, 2020, with hundreds of Italian fans arriving for the game.

Covid-19 had by then made its way from its origins in China to Europe and Italy – the rugby-loving north of the country was rapidly on its way to becoming a hotspot.

The game was postponed and wouldn’t be played until October, but the concern was that Italian fans would still arrive.

Ultimately, the planes from Italy came, though it is unclear exactly how many rugby fans still made the trip.

Cheltenham Festival

It was a rapidly evolving situation and another big event was just around the corner – the Cheltenham Festival was due to take place from March 10.

As in Ireland, the British government came under some pressure to ban all travel into and out of the UK to try to stop the spread of the virus.

At the time UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson resisted stopping sporting events from going ahead.

“There is very little epidemiological or medical reasons at the moment to ban such events,” the Racing Post reported Mr Johnson as saying that month.

Cheltenham went ahead, to a crowd of roughly 60,000 people and estimates at the time suggested around 10,000 Irish people made the trip to the Cotswolds for the event.

On March 22, it was reported that an Irishman who attended Cheltenham two weeks previously, had since tested positive for the virus.

The man, based in the south, was not seriously ill and did not require hospitalisation.

As the situation evolved and the number of coronavirus cases ticked up in Ireland and across Europe, the head of Horse Racing Ireland, Brian Kavanagh, admitted the festival probably should not have gone ahead.

“I think with hindsight people would recognise that Cheltenham would have been much better if it went behind closed doors,” he said.

St Patrick’s Day, lockdown 2020 and the green list

As Cheltenham was taking place, then Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced lockdown measures supposed to last until March 29, including the closure of schools. St Patrick’s Day was cancelled.

By March 27, Ireland went into full lockdown, a situation that lasted into the summer. The Government’s original phased reopening plan included a green list of countries, where cases were low and people could travel without isolating.

By October last year the number of cases here continued to creep up and on October 21 another strict lockdown was in place.

Travel was blamed as a key factor for reintroducing the second wave of the virus to Ireland, including by experts like TCD immunology expert Professor Luke O’Neill.

Christmas travellers

In early December last year cases of the virus had again fallen, but air travel again became front and centre in the national discourse, with thousands of Irish expected to return home for Christmas.

Health officials and Government warned those abroad not to make the festive pilgrimage to be with family and friends.

Most took the advice, but around 50,000 did arrive, a small fraction of those that would usually come. However, they arrived as the more infectious UK variant of the disease was beginning to emerge.

Restrictions were relaxed in December. On Christmas Day, Dr Holohan confirmed a case of the UK variant – now responsible for upwards of 90pc of cases in Ireland – was detected here.

The third wave of the virus – which we are currently experiencing and resulted in daily new case numbers of more than 8,000 – saw yet more public anger towards foreign travel.

Ryanair ‘Jab and Go’

A ray of hope had emerged towards the end of the year with the rollout of a number of vaccines, something airline Ryanair wanted to capitalise on.

The company ran a ‘jab and go’ advertising campaign, but this attracted numerous complaints, with the Advertising Standards Authority of Ireland (ASAI) upholding one, among others, that the advertisements conflicted with public health guidelines.

Most of the complainants challenged whether the advertising had the potential to mislead consumers and considered that there was no guarantee they would be able to travel to the destinations referenced in the advertisement by Easter 2021. The ASAI also upheld this complaint.

Calling RTÉ from Gran Canaria

Last month a man and woman, named only as Frank and Una, faced outrage from callers to RTÉ’s Liveline after admitting to travelling to Gran Canaria.

“I'm very sorry for the people that begrudge us for being out here. It is my time now. It is what it is,” Una told the programme.

One caller accused them of being rats jumping off a sinking ship.

“The rules are there not to travel, ” the caller said.

The following morning, deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn told a press conference: "I can't begin to imagine how frustrated and frankly angry some people who are complying must have been listening to that."

Phantom dentist appointments

Later, there was outrage involving another of the Canary Islands, when it emerged Irish people had been booking appointments with dentists there to get around travel restrictions .

Roberta Beccaris, from Clínica Dental in Tenerife Sur, said she was suspicious there were Irish people booking dental appointments with her as an excuse to go on holiday.

The dentist said she would prepare a list of names for gardaí of Irish no-shows and a few days later it appeared that bookings had dried up.

One year on

A year since Covid-19 first arrived on these shores, imported on a boat or plane from somewhere else, foreign travel is still a major issue for the Government and it remains to be seen what will develop over the course of the summer.