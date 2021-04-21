June is “too early” for holidays and travel abroad but B&Bs and hotels may reopen instead, according to the heads of Government.

Both the Taoiseach and Tánaiste believe that June is still too early for international travel in the month of June, however, Micheál Martin said that Ministers will consider next week the reopening of B&Bs and hotels that month.

Earlier today the Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said that vaccine passports may be in operation by June.

However, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said that June will still be too early for foreign travel.

Read More

Mr Varadkar said that he misses foreign travel and would love to see his sister in London or go and visit the Mediterranean.

“I just honestly think June is too soon,” he told reporters.

“I think we need to get into a position where we have our economy and society largely open here first, get back to hospitality being open, religious services, outdoor gatherings.

“I think international travel comes after that.”

He said that there will “always” be dangerous viruses and variants and that vaccines will not be 100pc.

“We’re just not there for June, it’s going to be later in the summer or later in the year,” he added.

Speaking to journalists at Leinster House, Taoiseach Michéal Martin also echoed the Tánaiste’s view that June is still too early for foreign holidays.

“Next week we will make a comprehensive announcement in the respect of May and perhaps June,” said Mr Martin.

“Foreign travel won’t be encompassed by that because at this point in time, we do need to get the virus down, we are concerned about variants,” he said.

The Taoiseach indicated that June may see the reopenings of B&Bs and hotels instead due to low virus levels.

“We’re in a much better space than we thought we would be and that will help us make decisions for the month of May and indeed for June.

“We will give indication in June in terms of hotels and B&Bs and guesthouses,” he added.

Read More

Online Editors