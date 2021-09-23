Hillary Clinton will be installed as the 11th Chancellor of Queen’s University Belfast

Queen’s University Belfast (QUB) will officially install former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton as its first female Chancellor at a special ceremony tomorrow morning.

Ms Clinton is the University’s 11th Chancellor and was appointed to the position in January 2020 on a five-year term.

Ahead of tomorrow’s ceremony she said: “I am so pleased to be in Belfast to be formally installed as Chancellor of Queen’s University. Queen’s makes an enormous impact on the world around us in terms of research and innovation, and I hope to inspire and encourage the students of Queen’s to make their contribution to society to the best of their ability.

“I am proud of my longstanding connection with Northern Ireland and its people and look forward to continuing to make my contribution to the University over the next few years.”

It comes a Ms Clinton was also awarded an honorary degree from Oxford University on Wednesday.

Welcoming the former US Secretary of State, President and Vice-Chancellor of QUB, Professor Ian Greer said: “Secretary Clinton is an internationally recognised public servant who has demonstrated a longstanding commitment to Northern Ireland. She has an enormous amount to offer the University and will continue to work as a key advocate for Queen’s on the international stage.”

During tomorrow’s ceremony 14 leading figures from the worlds of business, politics, sport, the arts, policing and education will be awarded honorary degrees.

Among those who will be honoured are Derry Girls writer and creator Lisa McGee, former PSNI Chief Constable Sir George Hamilton QPM and Ireland’s highest capped female athlete, international hockey player Shirley McCay.

“It is also a pleasure today to award honorary degrees to 14 world-leading, highly distinguished individuals. We warmly welcome them to the Queen’s family,” Prof Greer added.

The event will be hosted in Whitla Hall and will be the first in-person honorary graduation ceremony to be held at the university since before the pandemic.

QUB says it awards honorary degrees to individuals who have achieved high distinction or given significant service in one of more fields of public or professional life and who serve as ambassadors for the University and Northern Ireland around the world.