Hillary Clinton reveals what her acceptance speech would have said had she won presidency in 2016

FORMER US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has revealed what would have been her acceptance speech, had she won, and it includes an emotional tribute to her mother.

Ms Clinton was famously beaten by Donald Trump in the 2016 general election, and on November 8 of that year she had a victory speech prepared that she never had the chance to deliver to her supporters in New York’s Javits Centre.

Now as part of a tutorial on the American online education subscription platform Masterclass, Ms Clinton has revealed the contents of that 16-minute speech and explained why the things she discussed in it are so important to her.

Glamour Magazine has reported that in the tutorial, Ms Clinton talks about how to navigate criticism and setbacks to help build a life filled with impact and purpose.

Her speech includes her hopes and dreams for what she could achieve as president, and the type of country she wanted to build for future generations.

Ms Clinton intended to speak about the glass ceiling she was breaking by becoming America’s first female president.

She gives special thanks to the people who helped her along the way, including her own family, former president Barak Obama and his wife Michelle, and Bernie Sanders.

Meanwhile, Ms Clinton also intended to wish Mr Trump and his family well and included a comment about their spirited debates during the campaign.

However, a key part of the speech is reserved for her mother who was a major influence on Ms Clinton’s life.

She talks about how her mother always taught her to show kindness to others, despite her difficult upbringing.

In her tutorial video, she becomes emotional as she talks about her mother’s strength, even as a child, and says she wants to let her know that one day her daughter becomes the US president.

She says: “This summer, a writer asked me, ‘If I could go back in time and tell anyone in history about this milestone, who would it be?’ And the answer was easy, my mother, Dorothy.

“You may have heard me talk about her difficult childhood. She was abandoned by her parents when she was just eight years old.

"They put her on a train to California, where she was mistreated by her grandparents, and ended up out on her own, working as a housemaid.

“Yet she still found a way to offer me the boundless love and support she never received herself.”