Hilarious moment wives prank husbands into all wearing the same shirt – and their reactions are priceless

A hilarious video of a group of women pranking their partners has gone viral online.

The women all bought their husbands matching shirts and convinced them all to wear it out to a restaurant.

The video shows each of the six men walking into the restaurant all wearing the exact same black and white striped shirt.

Initially the first two men to arrive joke between them and seem to believe it’s a coincidence. However as the men walk in one by one to join the gathering, the penny starts to drop that they have all been pranked by their wives.

Thankfully, they all find it hilarious and eagerly await the next member to walk in and realise what’s going on.