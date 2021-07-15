Hiking corporation tax to 15pc ‘not inevitable’ – Donohoe

HIKING the corporation tax rate from 12.5pc to 15pc is “not inevitable”, according to Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe.

Ireland is one of a small minority of countries refusing to sign up to a preliminary corporate tax deal with the OECD.

The Department of Finance said that Ireland “fully” supports parts of the deal but has a “reservation” about the 15pc rate.

Despite reports that Government colleagues are putting pressure on the minister to increase the current rate, he said that increasing it to 15pc is “not inevitable”.

He said that there is a lot of “ambiguity” and “uncertainty” in the current global tax deal agreement, which will not be finalised until October.

“The language that is there at the moment uses phrases like ‘at least’, which it says, and indicates very, very clearly that there is no inevitability about what that figure will be.

“What I am doing is standing by our national interest,” he said.

However, he declined to rule out that corporation tax will move to 15pc.

“We’re one of small group of countries that made the significant decision not to participate in a global agreement and my commitment, at this point, is not about words but a decision I have made.”

He said that he is committed to protecting the rate.

He was speaking as the Government launched its summer economic statement, which was delayed due to a row between Cabinet ministers over the budget for a new housing plan.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien is set to launch the multi-billion Housing For All plan in the coming weeks.

However, Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath declined to specify how much the budget for the plan will be, after the ESRI said that the spending on housing must be doubled.

“It’s not just about money because we can see that even providing that money has not resulted in the level of output we would like and we acknowledge that Covid has had a really significant impact with a large part, the first half of this year, was resulting in construction being shut down. We have to take account of what is the capacity, what is the upper limit of what can actually be delivered next year, the year after,” he said.

Mr McGrath added that there needs to be a “significant” supply of homes from the private sector.