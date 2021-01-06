Highest number of people in hospital with Covid-19 since start of pandemic but expert wants this likely to increase

The highest number of people in hospital with Covid 19 has been recorded since the beginning of the pandemic.

It comes as Dr Colm Henry, Chief Clinical Officer of the HSE, said that trends of the virus are causing “great concern” and said hospital numbers are likely to increase in the coming days.

As of this morning, there were 921 people hospitalised with coronavirus. This is the highest number of hospital admissions since the first wave. The second highest number recorded was 881 on April 15.

101 people were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours, the highest number of admissions in a 24 hour period since the beginning of the pandemic. 59 people were discharged.

There are currently 88 people in ICU, with 18 admissions in the last 24 hours. Six were discharged from ICU over the past 24 hour period.

As of 2pm yesterday, 840 Covid-19 patients were hospitalised, of which 76 were in ICU.

161,016 tests were completed in the last week and the positivity rate now stands at 20.8.

"With 921 people in hospital, we've now exceeded the peak level of the 1st wave (881).75 in ICU. Healthy people are getting very sick,” HSE CEO Paul Reid tweeted this morning.

"Everyone gets how serious this is now. Let's all do what's needed, turn this around, save lives, whilst the vaccine arrives. We have to.”

Speaking on RTÉ’s News at One, Dr Colm Henry said despite hospitalisations in a 24 hour period breaking records today, based on Nphet projections, these numbers could rise further.

“That’s likely to increase based on our projections,” Dr Henry said.

“It’s going to peak in the next one to two weeks as much higher figures.”

Figures in ICU are also likely to increase to “significantly higher” than current numbers.

“If we’re slower to be in compliance, there’s slower turnaround, we could see figures certainly as high as 2,500 or higher in hospitals. If there’s slower compliance, in ICU, we could see those figures go much higher than our surge,” he explained.

However, he had some good news.

“The number of close contacts per each case is reduced from 3.8 from a peak of 6. That’s usually an indicator that things are beginning to move," he said.

Meanwhile, the HSE is currently in negotiations with private hospitals to do non Covid-19 related work and is set to reach an agreement within “days”.

Dr Henry said that health chiefs learned “a lot” about delaying people seeking other procedures during the first and second waves.

Private hospitals will undertake these tasks to allow public hospitals to tackle Covid-19 patients.

“We learned a lot in the first and second surge about the harm done due to delayed presentation due to cancellation in many different illnesses and many different diseases,” he said.

“We want to continue that activity be it diagnostics, be it surgery, be it endoscopy, we want to continue that and to harness the capacity used in the private hospitals for that purpose.”

Meanwhile, Dr Catherine Motherway, the past president of the Intensive Care Society and head of the ICU at the Mid Western University Regional in Limerick, said that difficult decisions will have to be made by staff in hospitals if they begin running out of ICU beds.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland, she said that perhaps staff may need to start looking at saving the most lives - however, this is not happening in hospitals just yet.

“In the pandemic times if you do run out of resources, you do have to apply different ethics,” she said.

“Maybe we would be looking at saving the most lives as opposed to tending to the sickest first. We devoutly hope that will not happen and that will not happen if we stop this disease now.”

She said that ICU beds are finite sources.

“If you have too many people for a finite resource, then you do actually have to make choices. That is actually not a medical thing, it’s almost a societal thing."

She said that if this happens, this should be clearly communicated to the public.

"Should that actually end up to come to pass I think it would be wise for us as a medical community to actually communicate with society and tell them that is going to happen,” she said.

Online Editors