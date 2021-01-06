Highest figures of people in hospital with Covid-19 recorded since start of pandemic

The highest number of people in hospital with coronavirus has been recorded since the beginning of the pandemic.

As of this morning, there were 921 people hospitalised with coronavirus. This is highest number of hospital admissions since the first wave - the second highest number recorded was 881 on April 15.

As of 2pm yesterday, 840 Covid-19 patients were hospitalised, of which 76 were in ICU.

161,016 tests were completed in the last week and the positivity rate now stands at 20.8.

"With 921 people in hospital, we've now exceeded the peak level of the 1st wave (881).75 in ICU. Healthy people are getting very sick,” HSE CEO Paul Reid tweeted this morning.

"Everyone gets how serious this is now. Let's all do what's needed, turn this around, save lives, whilst the vaccine arrives. We have to.”

Dr Catherine Motherway, the past president of the Intensive Care Society and head of the ICU at the Mid Western University Regional, said that difficult decisions will have to be made by staff in hospitals if they begin running out of ICU beds.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland, she said that perhaps staff may need to start looking at saving the most lives - however, this is not happening in hospitals just yet.

“In the pandemic times if you do run out of resources, you do have to apply different ethics,” she said.

“Maybe we would be looking at saving the most lives as opposed to tending to the sickest first. We devoutly hope that will not happen and that will not happen if we stop this disease now.”

She said that ICU beds are finite sources.

“If you have too many people for a finite resource, then you do actually have to make choices. That is actually not a medical thing, it’s almost a societal thing."

She said that if this happens, this should be clearly communicated to the public.

"Should that actually end up to come to pass I think it would be wise for us as a medical community to actually communicate with society and tell them that is going to happen,” she said.

Online Editors