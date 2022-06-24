Higher paper for religious education gives students a deal to consider with ‘fair’ and ‘contemporary’ flair

The higher paper for religious education ranged in topics, from mystics, to just war theory and Darwin, giving students a great deal to consider with a “fair” and “contemporary” flair.

Throughout the paper students needed to adapt their knowledge to the questions asked.

Some of the content and formatting may, however, have surprised students.

From Darwin to just war theory and then to the influence of pre-Christian practices, this certainly was far from a dull paper.

Paul McAndrew, religious education teacher at The Institute of Education in Dublin, said: “Overall this was a fair paper with plenty of choice and a contemporary edge.

“Many of the questions asked students to discuss what the topic in hand would mean for people today. This is a great way to assess the critical thinking skills of a student.”

Section A of the examination asked students to consider the search for meaning and values.

There was a surprise in this section, where myths, a topic from last year's paper, came up again.

The question was straightforward however, according to Mr McAndrew and “should not have troubled many students.”

However, he felt that some questions “were a little wordy but they did focus on the outcomes for learning from the course's syllabus so were therefore fair.”

Section B focused on Christianity and Mr McAndrew felt “well prepared students would have done excellently in this section.”

This section centred around the words and actions of Jesus. The questions were “fair but challenging, as they should be,” Mr McAndrew said.

Section C looked at world religions. The questions here were syllabus focused but “challenged students to adapt their learnt knowledge in class to the questions asked,” he said.

“Students would have found this challenging but straightforward,” he added.

Section D examined moral decision making, looking at the Decalogue and the Covenant, two topics which have not appeared before in this section.

The issues were examined in relation to the ethics of Jesus.

This was an” interesting and excellent question,” Mr McAndrew felt.

In the Unit 3 section of the paper there had been a slight change to the format. While choice was still provided, some questions could have been “caught off guard,” due to how the questions were grouped together, the teacher felt.

“However, careful examination of each question would have led students to realise that each question was straightforward, and syllabus based, with the usual need to adapt their knowledge to the question asked and to focus their answer on what it means for people today,” he added.