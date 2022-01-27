Higher Education Minister Simon Harris wants consent class to be mandatory for third-level students

The Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris said he wants mandatory consent classes to be introduced for all third-level institutions.

Minister Harris was speaking in response to the findings of a new surveys on sexual harassment and sexual violence experienced by college students and staff.

The national surveys were conducted in April and May 2021, with a total of 7,901 (3.2pc) of 245,000 students and 3,516 (11.7pc) of 30,000 staff responding.

According to the findings, 1,100 female students reported non-consensual vaginal penetration through coercion, incapacitation, force, or threat of force.

Of the 5,962 students who responded to questions on sexual violence, 14pc said someone had oral sex with them while they were incapacitated and unable to give consent and 7pc said this had happened when they were physically forced to do so.

Of the female students who responded to questions on non-consensual vaginal penetration, 34.2pc experienced non-consensual vaginal penetration through coercion, incapacitation, force, or threat of force.

In this question, students were asked since they started college, if someone had put their penis, finger or other object into their vagina without consent.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Drivetime programme, Minister Harris said the country is dealing with a “massive crisis” in terms of “gender-based hostility.”

He described the findings of the surveys as “harrowing” and said concrete action is needed to create cultural change.

“I think we’re starting this too late to be completely honest. We can do more on consent when we get to third-level. We can do more; we will do more. We should make the classes mandatory... but I actually think this conversation needs to happen much earlier in a child’s life,” he added.

Minister Harris said work is continuing in the Department of Education to introduce sexual education in an “age appropriate” fashion.

However, he described the current provision of sexual education in schools across the country as a “postcode lottery”.

“I think it’s a postcode lottery at the moment in terms of what sex education you get in school, and I don’t think that’s acceptable and I think that needs to change.

“I know there’s work underway in the Department of Education on that but our job as a government and as a society is to pull all of this together into a new strategy to embed cultural change,” he added.

Minister Harris also said each higher education institution needs trained staffed members who can investigate reported cases of sexual misconduct.

“In February I’m expecting to get a proposal – which I will of course make public – from our advisory group for four or five concrete actions to take and I would be surprised if mandatory consent classes and the staffing of investigative teams are not two of those,” he said.